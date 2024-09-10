FREE PODCAST 9/10 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & LeClair discuss KO destroyed by awful booking, Undertaker, Reigns-Rowan, Kofi-Orton, callers, MSG on-site correspondent, mailbag (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (9-11-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barrett to review WWE Smackdown with live callers and answer mailbag questions including the destruction of Kevin Owens’ character by awful booking, a King of the Ring curveball, final Kofi Kingston-Randy Orton angle leading into the Clash PPV, Undertaker’s appearance and angle with Sami Zayn, Rowan speaks and gets his hands on Roman Reigns, Charlotte-Bayley hype, and more. They also talked with Frank Peteani who attended Smackdown at MSG to get details on what happened in the arena that didn’t air on TV.

