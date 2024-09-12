VIP AUDIO 9/11 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: All Out follow-up, Grand Slam shake-up, Moxley explains motivations, Darby puts title shot at risk, Casino Battle Royal, more (32 min.)

News Ticker

September 12, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Sept. 11 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring fallout from All Out with Jon Moxley explaining his motivations and asking Darby Allin to hand him his guaranteed title shot. Also, Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush for the TNT Title, a Casino Battle Royal, Christian Cage shines as a heel again, a Will Ospreay-Don Callis favor cash-in, and more.

