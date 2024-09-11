FREE PODCAST 9/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Owens being fired by Shane, Cody challenging Jericho at Full Gear, Impact’s future, NXT roster depth, marketing of Omega, ROH, more (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-12-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jason Powell from the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast and ProWrestling.net. They discuss key topics of the week and answer listener questions from the Mailbag including these topics: The Kevin Owens angle at the end of Smackdown where Shane McMahon fired him, Cody challenging Chris Jericho at Full Gear, Impact’s future after the AXS TV acquisition, ROH’s future, the real Little Engine that Could in pro wrestling right now, NXT’s chances of being independent from Vince McMahon, the marketing of Kenny Omega so far, can AEW really sell $50 PPVs in a $10 streaming era, the NXT roster’s readiness for two hours live weekly, and much more.

