WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of ten giants who have participated in WrestleMania?

There are many diﬀerent types of people that compete in a wrestling ring. Some are average height, others are skinny, while some have lots of muscle on them. But a select few tower over the rest of the competition in both height and weight.

People such as Andre the Giant, Braun Strowman, Kane, and Omos dazzle the crowd not with their flashy moves or agile abilities, but with their strength and overall size. They easily take down their opponents with ease, allowing fans to marvel at their takedown abilities.

Sometimes those wrestlers get the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania, where they showcase their dominance through sheer size and power to thousands of people from around the world. The WWE YouTube channel’s latest Top 10 entry highlights some of those often jaw-dropping moments at WrestleMania. This video is surely going to give people more appreciation towards the big men and what they can do in the ring.

This video showed that the Big Shows and the Yokozunas of wrestling can actually work matches and accomplish big things when they’re in the right circumstances. Most of the time, when you have someone like a Braun Strowman on the roster, it would be too easy for them to do squash matches every week to showcase their strength against lesser opponents. However, booking them in actual matches and feuds shows the audience that they can actually be good on the microphone and potentially compete for titles.

I liked the inclusion of the Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon feud at WrestleMania 37. Looking back, the build was very wacky, but Strowman showed he had good mic skills while beating Shane with ease. I also enjoyed seeing Omos and Yokozuna winning titles.

Overall, this was a cool video showcasing that the giants of WWE can actually produce good matches from regular opponents at WrestleMania. Andre the Giant and the Undertaker could’ve easily squashed someone or tossed a bunch of people above the top rope in a battle royal. But instead, we got actual matches with high stakes that showed oﬀ their wrestling capabilities.

Far too often people want those types of wrestlers to be the dominant guy that handles his opponent in 30 seconds. But when they get promo time and matches, people discover that they are way more than what people think they are. WWE did a great job compiling this Top 10 list, as it shows how typical big men are more than just lumbering behemoths. They can actually win titles and create compelling moments that people will remember for years to come, making people more appreciative of what they can do in the ring.