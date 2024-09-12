FREE PODCAST 9/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Chase: Moxley’s explanation, All Out follow-up, Grand Slam shake-up, Casino Tag, more (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by wrestling reporter/analyst Stephanie Chase to discuss AEW Dynamite including the follow-up o key AEW All Out happenings with Jon Moxley including his explanation for his actions and then a meeting and challenge for Darby Allin. Did it make sense for Darby to put his title shot at risk? Is it wrong to shake-up Grand Slam if Bryan Danielson is going to wrestle on it anyway? Also, a Casino Battle Royal, a Kyle Fletcher-Will Ospreay agreement, Sammy Guevara’s return. Jack Perry’s heel character, the state of the Don Callis Family, and more.

