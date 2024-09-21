FREE PODCAST 9/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Cody and Roman’s cinematic stadium visit pros and cons, KO’s reaction, Knight-Andrade awkwardness, more (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Smackdown including a lengthy focus on WWE’s noteworthy and buzz-generating cinematic presentation of the football stadium face-to-face with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Was it overly produced or did they get it just right? How important is suspension of disbelief and immersion version the flourishes of production techniques on display in a situation like that? Also, L.A. Knight vs. Andrade awkwardness, Bayley and Naomi, Kevin Owens’ reaction to Cody-Reigns, and more.
