VIP AUDIO 9/20 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody-Roman epic cinematic stadium face-to-face, Chelsea bit by a raccoon, Cole acts like a goof, Profits & KO vs. Bloodline, Knight vs. Andrade, more (23 min.)

September 21, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 20 edition of WWE Smackdown which included the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns epic cinematic stadium face-to-face, Chelsea Green bit by a raccoon in a dumpster, Michael Cole acts like a goof, The Street Profits & Kevin Owens vs. Bloodline, L.A. Knight vs. Andrade, and more.

