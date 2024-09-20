News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss John Ourand’s piece on a possible AEW media rights package, Miro requests his release, weekly review of Dynamite leading up to Grand Slam (135 min.)

September 20, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • John Ourand’s piece on the possible media rights package
  • Miro requests his release
  • Injury updates including Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Thunder Rosa, The Blade, and Sonjay Dutt
  • Dynamite Rating
  • Dynamite Review
  • Upcoming AEW line-ups and ratings
  • Mailbag and Trivia

