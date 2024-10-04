WWE BAD BLOOD PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS (10/5): CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley with Dom in a cage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Bad Blood will take place in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on October 5, 2024. The following is a recap of the build to each match and my predictions…

Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

Story in a nutshell: The Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, and the former leader of the Bloodline, Roman Reigns, find themselves as unlikely allies as they face the usurper of the Bloodline, Solo SIkoa, and his enforcer, Jacob Fatu.

Solo Sikoa took over the Bloodline faction after Roman Reigns lost his championship to Cody Rhodes. Solo reformatted the Bloodline by adding Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu while excising Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman. Solo feuded with Cody Rhodes over Cody’s Undisputed WWE Championship while also calling out Roman Reigns. Eventually, Reigns returned to prevent Solo from winning the title. Reigns was outnumbered by the Bloodline but was begrudgingly helped by Cody. Solo challenged Reigns and Cody to a tag team match forcing the two to put aside their hatred of one another to agree to team up to face their common enemy.

Analysis and predictions: I expect that their distrust of one another will hurt Reigns and Cody early on in the match until they finally get on the same page. I expect a lot of shenanigans this match with heavy interference by the Bloodline. This will likely be countered by the likes of Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and/or possibly a returning Jimmy Uso. Kevin Owens is a wildcard since he especially hates Reigns and seems to be unhappy with Cody’s decision to team with a man Owens had been feuding with for years. While I expect Cody and Reigns to win, I can see a scenario where Jacob Fatu gets a surprise pin on Cody to set up a championship match between the two.

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk, Hell in a Cell match

Story in a nutshell: The long running blood feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre finally comes to a head in what is billed as WWE most grueling match, the Hell in a Cell.

For ten months Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been interfering in each other’s matches, costing each other opportunities at a championship, launching ambush attacks, and making personal attacks. With two previous matches not being enough to settle things between them, it was decided that they will fight In a Hell in a Cell match which is billed as one of the WWE most brutal match stipulations.

Analysis and predictions: This should be the end of this interminable feud. Punk should win this since, ultimately, he’ll work up to a championship match. Drew McIntyre doesn’t need the win.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Rich Fann: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley, Women’s World Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Rhea Ripley gets another shot at the title she was forced to relinquish when she was injured by current Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan, only this time Dominik Mysterio will be locked in a shark cage to prevent him from interfering in the match on behalf of Morgan.

The feud between Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley continues. Ripley already had one shot at Morgan’s title but lost when she was betrayed by her paramour Dominik Mysterio. Morgan took Ripley’s spot in the Judgment Day faction and Ripley (and Damian Priest) have been feuding with them ever since. Ripley got another shot at Morgan’s title, and it was decided that Dominik Mysterio would be locked in a shark cage to prevent him from interfering.

Analysis and predictions: Dominik will find a way to interfere, so I don’t like Ripley’s chance in this match. That said, Ripley and Priest have found themselves on the wrong side of several beatdowns by the Judgment Day so Ripley losing runs the risk of making Ripley look like a chump. I’ve got Ripley winning but I’m not very confident.

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Story in a nutshell: Damian Priest wants revenge on Finn Balor for costing him the World Heavyweight Championship and orchestrating Dominik Mysterio’s betrayal of Rhea Ripley.

After Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley and helped Liv Morgan retain her Women’s World Championship, Damian Priest confronted fellow Judgment Day member, Finn Balor who feigned having no knowledge of what had happened. Later that night, Balor interfered when Priest was defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship costing him the match and the championship. Balor was jealous of the attention Priest (and Ripley) were getting in a group that was supposed to have no leader. He later admitted being the one who pushed Dominik into Liv Morgan’s arms while Ripley was out with injury.

Analysis and predictions: As I said before, even though they’ve won matches against the Judgment Day members, Ripley and Priest have found themselves on the wrong side of several beatdowns by them when all was said and done. I’ve got Priest winning this despite Balor’s numbers advantage. I would not be surprised if Jey Uso counters said advantage to set up an Intercontinental Championship program with Balor.

Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley, WWE Women’s Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Bayley defeated Naomi for a chance to win back Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship.

Then champion, Bayley, lost the WWE Women’s Championship to Nia Jax when the Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton, who has been aligned with Jax, interfered. Bayley wanted a rematch, but Naomi wanted a shot at Jax herself. Jax came up with a convoluted plan that led to a match with a contrived finish that saw Nia Jax pinned by both Naomi and Bayley. This led to a match between Naomi and Bayley that Bayley won to become the next challenger for Jax.

Analysis and predictions: There will probably be a tease of Tiffany cashing in her Money in the Bank contract so maybe Bayley wins this.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Owens & Orton vs. The Bloodline, Andrade vs. Hayes, Bayley vs. Naomi, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Eric Young recalls confronting Vince McMahon, discusses the original plan for him with Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, nearly losing an ear during a TNA match