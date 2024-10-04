PARKS’S TAKE: JBL is popping up at various random wrestling events… So what is John Layfield up to?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seemingly a WWE lifer when it comes to the wrestling business, Layfield has suddenly – and surprisingly – been popping up all over the industry. His appearances all take on a similar tone, mysterious in nature. He first appeared at TNA Emergence after Nic Nemeth retained the TNA Championship against Josh Alexander. Layfield, clad in a long jacket, jeans, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, came out, whispered something in Nemeth’s ear, and then left.

Layfield appeared for a second time in TNA, at their Victory Road PPV, this time getting physically involved in Nemeth’s match by holding at bay other members of The System as their leader, Moose, was challenging Nemeth for the title. Layfield has yet to appear on TNA television, nor has any explanation been offered for his cameos.

But that’s not all. In August, he made a surprise appearance at AAA TripleMania in Mexico City, historically the company’s biggest show of the year. GCW hosted him at Homecoming. Then last month, he stopped over in MLW at their Fightland show in Atlanta, Georgia. Similar to his drop-ins in TNA, he hit a Clothesline From Hell and like with Nemeth, he whispered something into the ear of Brock Anderson before departing.

At 57 years old and out of the business as a full-timer for almost a decade, it’s an odd career turn for the Wall Street tycoon. Is he looking to come back to lead a stable of some sort? Is there a commonality to read into who he is interacting with and the organizations for which he’s appearing? Is he just doing this for fun because he misses the sense of community in the locker room or the rush of performing in front of crowds? Or to get his name back out there for a separate venture entirely?

I never thought I’d be intrigued by something Layfield is doing in the wrestling business in the year 2024, but here we are. Clearly, something is being built, though it’s anybody’s guess as to what. Hopefully, it’ll be revealed soon, and if it involves these companies working together to host whatever it is that Layfield is doing, it could be to all of their benefit.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: PARKS’S TAKE: The Netflix “Mr. McMahon” docu-series seems geared toward a viewer not already thoroughly familiar with his story

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Additional details on the AEW and WBD media rights deal, WBD’s ownership stake

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)