VIP AUDIO 10/7 – The Fix Flashback (9-27-2017): The coronation of Reigns as WWE’s top star, analysis of Cena on Edge & Christian podcast, Ric & Charlotte book review, Enzo, NJPW, more (99 min.)

October 7, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the September 27, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:

  • The official coronation of Roman Reigns as the new top star in WWE.
  • The Miz-Reigns segments
  • Alexa Bliss calling Mickie James old
  • Other key Raw happenings.
  • Analysis of John Cena’s interview on the Edge & Christian podcast – what made sense and what made no sense
  • A review of the ROH Death before Dishonor PPV
  • What’s going on with Enzo
  • Analysis of Smackdown including Kevin Owens-Shane McMahon and the latest HIAC hype
  • A detailed review of the new Ric Flair/Charlotte Flair book
  • A look at New Japan’s Destruction in Kobe event

