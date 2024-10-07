VIP AUDIO 10/7 – The Fix Flashback (9-27-2017): The coronation of Reigns as WWE’s top star, analysis of Cena on Edge & Christian podcast, Ric & Charlotte book review, Enzo, NJPW, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the September 27, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included:
- The official coronation of Roman Reigns as the new top star in WWE.
- The Miz-Reigns segments
- Alexa Bliss calling Mickie James old
- Other key Raw happenings.
- Analysis of John Cena’s interview on the Edge & Christian podcast – what made sense and what made no sense
- A review of the ROH Death before Dishonor PPV
- What’s going on with Enzo
- Analysis of Smackdown including Kevin Owens-Shane McMahon and the latest HIAC hype
- A detailed review of the new Ric Flair/Charlotte Flair book
- A look at New Japan’s Destruction in Kobe event
