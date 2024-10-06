FREE PODCAST 10/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (10-3-2019) Mike & Andrew review debut episode of AEW Dynamite including Moxley, Omega, Cody, Guevara, Jericho, Riho, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (10-3-2019) to an episode of the Elite Major Impact podcast with Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek discussing the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT including Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and Cody, Sammy Guevara’s rise, Riho winning the women’s championship, and a lot more.

