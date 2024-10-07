AEW DYNAMITE TITLE TUESDAY PREVIEW (10/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Where: Spokane, Wash. at Spokane Area

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,233 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 1,914. The arena has a capacity of 12,638 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mercedes Mone vs. Emi Sakura – Double Title match

Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Pac

Dr. Britt Baker. D.M.D. vs. Willow Nightingale – Winner gets shot at AEW Women’s Title at WrestleDream

Darby Allin and Brody King go face to face

Hook will call out Taz’s attacker

