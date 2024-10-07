VIP AUDIO 10/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-5-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill discusses Extreme Strip Poker, Danielson’s health, MVP, Kurt Angle in TNA, Sting, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Oct. 5, 2006. Topics include Kurt Angle, Masato Tanaka, ECW including Strip Poker, ROH line-ups, MVP’s Smackmdown debut, Chris Hero, Jimmy Jacobs, Colt Cabana, Austin Aries, Bryan Danielson, Bound for Glory, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO