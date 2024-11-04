VIP AUDIO 11/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-28-2006) – WWE Smackdown analysis including Booker vs. Batista dud, Rey vs. Chavo, Dave Taylor’s introduction, Divas nonsense, more (50 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing the Oct. 28 Smackdown. The discussion includes John Cena’s awesome promo, the big star-studded main event, why it worked and didn’t work, the absolute Burial of Bobby Lashley, Tatanka’s heel turn, the potential new twist in Chavo Guerrero-Vickie Guerrero possibly involving some sort of illegitimate relationship, messages to the locker room throughout the show, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO