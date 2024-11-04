IWGP World Hvt. Championship title picture takes shape at conclusion of NJPW Power Struggle PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shota Umino and Ricochet stepped up as Zack Sabre Jr.’s next two likely challengers for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship at the conclusion of Power Struggle earlier today.

Shota Umino came out first and challenged Sabre to a match for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship, but they did not name a time and place. Sabre was in the midst of his post-match celebration when Ricochet’s music played. Ricochet came out dressed in a suit behind Sabre and surprised him with a springboard lariat.

This was Ricochet’s first appearance in NJPW in six years. He challenged Sabre to a match at Wrestle Dynasty PPV on Jan. 5 that is being co-promoted by NJPW, AEW, CMLL, Stardom, and ROH. He was about to attack Sabre again when Umino made the save. Sabre then recovered and sent Umino packing, but Umino managed to fire back he hit Sabre with a Death Rider while he had his eyes on Ricochet.