NJPW Power Struggle PPV result: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shingo Takagi – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match.

Zack Sabre Jr. pinned Shingo Takagi following a Zack Driver after nearly 30 minutes of chaotic back and forth action. The match began with some standard back and forth action and then Sabre took control and went after Takagi’s neck. Sabre eventually also began targeting Takagi’s arm, which he uses for his signature pumping bomber lariats. As the match wore on, the pace of the match picked up with Takagi drawing Sabre outside of his comfort zone to trade strikes with him.

One of the main stories of the match was that Takagi was unable to hit his Last of the Dragon finisher due to the damage Sabre had inflicted on his arm and neck. Takagi began to chip away at Sabre hitting Stay Dream and Made in Japan, but it wasn’t until the later stage of the match that he was able to hit the Last of the Dragon only to be unable to cover Sabre due to the pain in his leg.

Sabre hit a German Suplex and a Penalty Kick late in the match, but Takagi kicked out at one. However, Takagi was running on fumes at this point and Sabre went after his legs with several strikes before hitting a Zack Driver for the win.