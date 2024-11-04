News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/4 – Greg Parks Outloud! AEW’s babyface problem and who among them could stand up to Jon Moxley’s new group (21 min.)

November 4, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features Greg’s take on the babyface side of the AEW roster, and which of those babyfaces could be selected to stand up to Jon Moxley’s new BCC group.

