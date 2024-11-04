VIP AUDIO 11/4 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Chris Bey’s neck injury, Joe Hendry & Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards & JDC, recent WWE departures, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s show, Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss the neck injury to Chris Bey and how people can reach out to show their support. Then they review the latest episode of TNA Impact, including a main event of Joe Hendry & Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards & JDC. Finally, they discuss recent departures from WWE and who might be a good fit for TNA.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO