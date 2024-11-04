WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, November 4, 2024

Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdo Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sheamus – World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way match

Women’s World Championship No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal

War Raiders vs. The New Day\

Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

Wyatt Sicks and The Mix to appear

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to appear

