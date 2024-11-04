WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, November 4, 2024
Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdo Arena
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Sheamus – World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way match
- Women’s World Championship No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal
- War Raiders vs. The New Day\
- Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee
- Wyatt Sicks and The Mix to appear
- Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to appear
