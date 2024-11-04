Kenny Omega appears at NJPW Power Struggle and gives update on his future in wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega announced that he would like to face a young NJPW star at Wrestle Dynasty on Jan. 5 during his appearance at NJPW’s Power Struggle PPV earlier today in Japan.

Omega, who has missed most of 2024 due to a bout with diverticulitis, appeared in front of the live crowd and cut a promo mostly in Japanese. He indicated that he is going to be returning to the ring soon. Omega went on to call NJPW the king of pro wrestling, the home of the best wrestling on the planet, and he said he is an AEW wrestler, but called the company his home.

Later on during the show, Chris Charlton mentioned on commentary that Omega and Gabe Kidd had gotten into a fight backstage seemingly setting the stage for the two to move forward with a match at Wrestle Dynasty, although no official announcement has been made yet by NJPW.

Omega has not wrestled since Dec. 5, 2023 when he beat Ethan Page on Dynamite.