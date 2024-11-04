WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (11/1): Last Friday’s rating and viewership, comparing 8 weeks on USA compared to 8 weeks on Fox, comparisons to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (11/1) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.428 million viewers, compared to 1.418 million the prior week and the 1.378 million the week before that.

The average viewership for Smackdown on USA Network the last eight weeks is 1.522 million compared to 2.118 million the prior eight weeks on Fox, so a loss of right around 500,000 on average per week.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.119 million viewers. The eight-week rolling average a year ago was 2.169 million viewers.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.138 million viewers. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.073 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.42 rating, compared to 0.43 and 0.42 the prior two weeks. The eight-week average since the move to USA Network is 0.46. The prior eight weeks on Fox averaged 0.57.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.53 rating with a eight-week rolling average of 0.58.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.48 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.50.

The announced matches and segments were…

The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly

Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven – Fatal Four-Way match

Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton

Naomi & Bayley vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser

Nia Jax and Liv Morgan face off

Roman Reigns and The Usos to appear

