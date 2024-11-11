NXT HITS & MISSES (11/5): Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland & Ethan Page, Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice, Wes Less vs. Je’Von Evans, D’Angelo vs. Nunzio, Rhino

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jaida Parker vs. Lol Vice: Hit

Both women put in the effort, I was just lost not knowing who I should be rooting for. Vice was the first to go back to heelish tendencies, but a lot of Parker’s rhetoric has been that of a heel. Personally, I think Vice plays a better heel than face, especially if she would tone down the dancing, which people pop for, but other than that, her face character isn’t anything great, to me anyways. Nice to see Dawn Marie, as well as Francine later in the show.

Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans: Hit

This match was a blast with a surprising finish with Evans going over, but Lee isn’t hurt from the loss as it was a distraction finish. I was also surprised that RVD didn’t get physical at all. I saw him in AEW and he can still go, so maybe this is something they’ll go back to with Lee working a match with RVD.

Rhino appearance: Hit

Simple fun with Stone ripping into the crowd and Rhino making him pay. Man, Rhino looks the same as he did 20 years ago…does he even age? It was a pleasant treat to see the ECW alum.

Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ridge Holland & Ethan Page: Hit

I admit it: I truly thought Bubba was going to turn on Trick, so that Surprise One of the match. Surprise Two: Holland getting the win over Trick. Surprise Three: D-Von Dudley with the table. I think NXT did a good job of keeping the nostalgia light, rather than simply bring back 100 ECW guys for the evening.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Nunzio: Minor Hit

A basic squash match, really. Still, cool to see Nunzio and Tony Mamaluke, so I’ll be generous with the Minor Hit.

Jordynne Grace. Kelani Jordan, Guilia, Stephanie Vaquer and Zaria vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Jazmyn Nyx, Jacy Jaybe & Fallon Henley: Hit

Man, this was a lot of fun. All ten women had a chance to shine. This match was a healthy reminder of just how stacked the NXT Women’s Division and I’m glad they gave the women the opportunity to Main Event the evening. I’ll definitely go back and watch this one again, it was awesome.