FREE PODCAST 11/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review IWC’s Winner Take All including Dreamer & Decker vs. Dillinger & Barkley, Holloway vs. Jones, more (85 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are off to the Steel City for International Wrestling Cartel’s Winner Take All, featuring Tommy Dreamer & Channing Decker vs. Derek Dillinger & Wes Barkley for the IWC Tag Titles, Sam Hardway Holloway vs. Gannon Jones Jr. for the Super Indy Title, Bill Collier vs. Spencer Slade for the IWC title, a bevy of bad finishes, and more. Plus, they look at the first wrestlers announced for the WWE ID program and discuss what they think of the program thus far. For VIP listeners, they check out Nic Nemeth vs. Kerry Morton from JCW and Alec Price vs. Dijak from Limitless Wrestling.

