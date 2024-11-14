FREE PODCAST 11/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Full Gear taking shape with Ospreay-Fletcher exchange, Tag Title qualifier, MJF match, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by wrestling PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the Nov. 13 edition of AEW Dynamite including lots of Full Gear hype and developments with MJF’s match getting established, another tag team qualifies, Will Ospreay agreed to face Kyle Fletcher, and more with chat and email interactions throughout.
