News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Full Gear taking shape with Ospreay-Fletcher exchange, Tag Title qualifier, MJF match, more (130 min.)

November 14, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by wrestling PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the Nov. 13 edition of AEW Dynamite including lots of Full Gear hype and developments with MJF’s match getting established, another tag team qualifies, Will Ospreay agreed to face Kyle Fletcher, and more with chat and email interactions throughout.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024