VIP AUDIO 11/13 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Full Gear developments including MJF’s match, Swerve-Lashley hype, Moxley-Cassidy hype, Tag Title qualifier, more (24 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 13 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring the supposed “TBS Takeover” by Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland gettin jumped from behind, Darby leaping onto wrestlers and then flipping into a pick-up truck, MJF laughing that he won’t have to face Adam Cole apparently at Full Gear, Kyle Fletcher trying to justify his career choices, House of Black getting a win over FTR, and more.

