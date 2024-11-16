VIP AUDIO 11/16 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The Shingo Takagi induction party! Shingo’s career, DPW’s Carolina Classic, Ishin vs. Mochizuki Jr., more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo to do what he can do like nobody else – rave about the 20 year career of Shingo Takagi! Shingo was deservedly inducted into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame this week, and we celebrate with a whistle stop tour of his greatest matches and moments from his time as a rookie sensation to IWGP Heavyweight gold. No notes, off the top of the head, 45 minutes of appreciation for The Rampage Dragon. But that wasn’t the sole focus of the show this week, as Alan also puts a spotlight on the breakout wrestler of 2024, Dragongate’s Ishin, and one of the breakout promotions, Deadlock Pro Wrestling and their “Carolina Classic” event from September. Check it out!

