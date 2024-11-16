VIP AUDIO 11/16 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Less is more in wrestling, Netflix Raw’s first segment, Co-Kane, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio are back for the Everything Mailbag. In this month’s haul, they discuss:

Less is more in wrestling – cursing, Kevin Owens’ piledriver and where on the card to have it

What the first segment should be on Netflix’s Raw

Pricing out fans for events and where AEW can overtake WWE

Nostalgia of ECW in 2024

Balancing age profiles of main eventers in wrestling

Folks like “Co-Kane” on the indies and can those roles help towards a national product?

