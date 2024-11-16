News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/16 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Less is more in wrestling, Netflix Raw’s first segment, Co-Kane, more (84 min.)

November 16, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio are back for the Everything Mailbag. In this month’s haul, they discuss:

  • Less is more in wrestling – cursing, Kevin Owens’ piledriver and where on the card to have it
  • What the first segment should be on Netflix’s Raw
  • Pricing out fans for events and where AEW can overtake WWE
  • Nostalgia of ECW in 2024
  • Balancing age profiles of main eventers in wrestling
  • Folks like “Co-Kane” on the indies and can those roles help towards a national product?

