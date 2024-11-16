VIP AUDIO 11/16 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Less is more in wrestling, Netflix Raw’s first segment, Co-Kane, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio are back for the Everything Mailbag. In this month’s haul, they discuss:
- Less is more in wrestling – cursing, Kevin Owens’ piledriver and where on the card to have it
- What the first segment should be on Netflix’s Raw
- Pricing out fans for events and where AEW can overtake WWE
- Nostalgia of ECW in 2024
- Balancing age profiles of main eventers in wrestling
- Folks like “Co-Kane” on the indies and can those roles help towards a national product?
