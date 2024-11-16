FREE PODCAST 11/16 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Matt Hardy’s prediction regarding a CM Punk return, will Hardys resurface at a WrestleMania, what is the future of TNA, Matt’s ROH relationship, Network payoffs for talent (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-13-2014), Wade Keller interviewed Matt Hardy. Topics included his C.M. Punk return prediction, will the Hardys resurface at a WrestleMania, what is future of TNA, what’s Matt’s ROH relationship, WWE Network payoffs for talent, and much more including live callers and email questions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO