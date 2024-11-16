FREE PODCAST 11/16 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-13-2019) Keller & Radican discuss Jericho and MJF, Moxley’s next opponent, Omega reacts to loss, Tag Title match, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-13-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist and VIP podcast host Sean Radican to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Nashville, Tenn. They discuss the Jon Moxley promo and Darby Allin stepping up as his next opponent, the signature segment of the show between Chris Jericho and MJF with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega reacts to his Full Gear loss, the state of the women’s division including some prospects AEW should sign, the main event tag team match, and whether this was the best show in terms of balance and formula yet. Also, what happened before and after Dynamite, crowd size, crowd vibe, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO