FREE PODCAST 11/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #306 (11-5-94) including AAA When Worlds Collide preview, Shane Douglas talks ECW, Starrcade top matches, Aldo Montoya, more (120 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #306 of the PWTorch including the next week’s AAA/IWC PPV and what it means for the industry, Wade chats with Shane Douglas, WCW plans top Starrcade matches, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

