News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/17 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Moose vs. Mike Bailey, Bailey’s departure from TNA, Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers, more (42 min.)

November 17, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo return to review a busy week in TNA. First they discuss the match of the year contender between Moose vs. Mike Bailey and Bailey’s departure from TNA. Then they review last week’s edition of Impact TV, which featured a Joe Hendry match, Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers, and a cliffhanger at the end of the show.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024