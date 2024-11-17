AEW COLLISION RESULTS (11/16): Show-closing Guns ‘n’ Roses “November Rain” video set stage for Full Gear, Hurt Syndicate means business, Mariah May vs. Anna Jay, Mox restates mission

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT – EPISODE 70

NOVEMBER 16, 2024 (Taped 11/14)

ALBANY, N.Y. AT MVP AREIA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,465 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

-Anna Jay and Mariah May were shown walking into the arena to hype up the main event.

(1) MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. HARLEY CAMERON

Shirakawa’s incredible energy and charisma were on display when the bell rang. Shirakawa worked over Cameron’s left leg throughout the match. Cameron locked up Shirakawa against the ropes and choked her using her long legs as leverage. Shirakawa hit a Russian leg sweep which fired up the crowd. After Shirakawa hit Cameron with a kick, she went for a cover but only got a near fall. Shirakawa locked in a figure-four submission, but Cameron got out of bounds to break the submission.

Cameron fought out Shirakawa’s finisher to hit a great-looking belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. The crowd chanted, “We want Mina.” After Cameron argued with the official, Shirakawa showed off awesome offensive maneuvers, starting with a spinning back fist and a sling blade from the top rope. Shirakawa went for a cover and got a close near fall.

In the match’s closing moments, Shirakawa hit another spinning back first and followed up with Glamorous Driver to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Mina Shirakawa in 8:00.

(Brian’s Thoughts: For the second week in a row, Collision has changed its standard party match format, and that’s not terrible. I don’t know Shirakawa’s current contract status, but AEW needs to sign her contract ASAP. In a timeframe where AEW struggles to get fan engagement within arenas, Shirakawa’s energy always gets a reaction out of fans. I don’t know what Shirakawa’s drawing power would be for AEW, but I need these AEW crowds in a current ecosystem to have more life. Stop me if you heard this before, but Cameron outperformed her experience again in this match and didn’t get lost once.)

-Jack Perry was shown driving his “Scapegoat” shuttle bus to the arena.

(2) DANIEL GARCIA vs. JOHNNY TV (w//Mansoor & Mason Madden)

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard joined the commentary desk for the match. Both men ran the ropes before Garcia won the exchange with a shoulder block. MXM Collection distracted the official, which allowed Madden to hit a massive chokeslam onto Garcia right on the apron. Johnny got a near fall after the outside inference. [C]

After the break, both men exchanged chops before Johnny threw Garica to the outside, which set up Johnny to hit a dive on the outside. While Garica was dealing with Johnny and MXM, Perry popped up out of nowhere to slam Magic’s head to the commentary desk and dragged him away through the crowd. Garcia recovered to hit side suplex. The crowd chanted, “Danny!”

Garcia fired up to lay in some stomps and hit a twist and shout for a near fall. MXM tried to intervene again, but Garcia fought both men off.

In the match’s closing moments, Johnny went for the Starship Pain but crashed and burned; Garcia recovered to hit a dropkick and lock in a Corba Clutch submission to secure the submission victory.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia at 9:13

(Brian’s Thoughts: This was good for a match’s primary purpose, just an angle. MXM, paired with Johnny, should create good on-screen pin eaters for TV. The blocking of Perry attacking Magic was well done.)

-After the match, the commentary team informed Garcia that Perry jumped Menard. Then, the big screen showed Perry attacking Menard backstage.

-The show stayed backstage, with Perry asking Menard if he thinks Garcia is ready. Perry attacked Magic with a chain and wrapped it around his head. Perry attached the chain to his bus. Before he could drive off, Garcia made the save. Menard asked for a camera, and then the show went on a commercial break.

-A highlight package was shown of Lio Rush, who said he was sick and tired of feeling the way he’s feeling lately and was here to win titles.

-The show went backstage with Garcia and Menard, who tied Perry to the hood of his bus and dove off, ramming into things along the way.

(3) SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/MVP) vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Benjamin displayed his power and strength advance early and often. Komander used his speed and momentum to take down Benjamin briefly, but Benjamin displayed his great amateur background and picked up Komanader for a suplex. [C]

After the break, Benjamin went for cocky cover, but got just a one-count. Komanader climbed to the back of Benjamin for a submission attempt, but Benjamin broke free. Komanader got Benjamin off his feet and sent him to the outside. Komanader, selling his back, did a spaceman walk from the ropes. The crowd chanted, “Holy shit!” Komanader hit a 619 and went for his finisher but crashed and burned. Benjamin recovered and hit a flurry of suplexes, a running knee, and a superkick that turned Komanader inside out. In the match’s closing moments, with Komander dazed, Benjamin hit a T-Bone suplex to secure the dominant pinfall victory.

WINNER: Shelton Benjamin at 9:53

(Brian’s Thoughts: The entire presentation of the Hurt Syndicate has been perfect thus far. I love what AEW is doing with Benjamin. AEW has decided we need to make sure each member of this new group is a legitimate threat to every title holder, and they have done that quickly. I could see Benjamin line up quite nicely within the C-2 tournament. )

-After the match, MVP and Benjamin laid out Abrahantes and Komanader

-Renee Paquette was backstage with Kris Statlander. Renee asked Statlander what we can expect for her match next Saturday against Mercedes Moné for the TBS Title. Anything and everything said, Mone is one the best and will do anything to win. Hikaru Shida interrupted their interview to offer her support toward Statlander and wanted the first match after Statlander won. Statlander countered and said why wait? Let’s have a match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Acclaimed. Anthony Bowens said they feel great, and everyone loves Acclaimed. MVP interrupted the interview to offer advice to Max Caster.

(4) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. BULK BRONSON (w/Beefcake Boulder & Jacked Jameson)

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs at 3:30.

(Brian’s Thoughts: A fun showcase for Hobbs to display why he should be taken seriously as a solo act.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Lexy Nair was backstage with the Undisputed Kingdom. Roderick Strong said he’s going to show at Full Gear, and he’s better than MJF.

(5) The ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) (w/Billy Gunn) vs. LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE (Rush & The Beast Mortos w/Jake Roberts) – Full Gear Four Way Contenders Series Tag Team Match

Before the match started, Private Party watched the match in the VIP section during the ramp. Caster tagged himself into the match before Bowens was ready to be tagged out. Rush went to choke Caster with the TV cord, but Caster turned the table and choked Rush. Using Caster’s momentum against him, Rush flung Caster to the floor. [C]

After the break, Bowens was tagged in for a hot tag and ran wild. Bownes climbed to the top rope to hit a cross body and covered Mortos for a near fall. The match broke down, and everyone brawled inside the ring. Bowens disrespected Rush by doing the Tranquilo pose, which was a mistake because it fired up Rush. Caster hit a splash on Rush for a near fall. The match broke down again during the chaos. Caster and Bowens laid out Rush, allowing enough time to hit the Mic Drop onto Mortos to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Anthony Bowens & Max Caster at 10:32.

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was decent. The teases of the Acclaimed not getting along were the most important takeaway from the match.)

-Post-match Private Party started down the Acclaimed.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Mina Shirakawa. Lexy asked if she had any goals. She said she was excited about Mariah’s match later tonight.

-Schiavone announced that the Continental Classic or C2 participants would be announced after Full Gear.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with the Conglomeration.

-The commentary team did a full rundown of the AEW Full Gear PPV.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with FTR and asked what was next for them. Dax Harwood said they would not cry about it, that it was time to rebuild, and that they were behind the OutRunners.

-A hype video was shown for the Outrunners.

(6) MARIAH MAY vs. ANNA JAY – No DQ match for the AEW Women’s World Title



Both women brought weapons to the ring before the bell rang. May threw a trash can at Jay, but Jay ducked and gave May a dropkick to the outside for her troubles. Both women brawled on the outside, and Jay nailed May with a TV monitor and steel chair to the back. Once back in the ring, Jay hit blockbuster. Jay set up a steel chair in the middle of the ring, which allowed May enough time to recover and land a DDT. May put a trash can on Jay and lined up for a shotgun dropkick for the top rope. May went for the cover and got a near fall. Jay went for the Queen Slayer, but May jumped into the corner of the ring where a ladder was set up so Jay would break the submission hold. [C]

After the break, May hit a DVD onto a pile of chairs, but Jay kicked out for a near fall. Jay lifted May into a gory special in the corner onto the ladder for a near fall. The Vendetta was shown backstage while they were watching the match. Jay brought a table into the ring. Jay laid the table upwards like a ramp. Both women brawled on the table rope. May got Jay up for a sunset powerbomb through the table for a near fall. May pulled a safety rail from underneath the ring.

Jay hit a backstabber while May was trying to set up chairs against the safety rail. Both women brawled onto the top rope and Jay hit a superplex onto the safety rail. The fans chanted, “Holy shit!” and “This is Awesome!” Jay wrapped bared around her arm and locked in the Queen Slayer.

In the match’s closing moments, to break the submission hold, May grabbed a spray paint bottle and sprayed Jay in the face. While Jay couldn’t see, May grabbed her and hit a Storm Zero onto a steel chair to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Mariah May retains the AEW women’s world title in 14:30

(Brian’s Thoughts: The best match in the trilogy of May vs. Jay. I personally would have liked an extra one to two minutes added, but these women worked their butt off during the match. May continues to look like a star as she’s increasingly featured in the ring. Jay gave a Valiant effort in defeat.)

-The show cut to a pre-taped promo from Jon Moxley: “Orange Cassidy, I’ve pushed him in the ring before, but this sport’s about so much more than what goes on between the ropes. I thought when I broke Chuck Taylor’s neck, one of two things would happen. Either he would turn into a shaky puddle of tears and I’d walk right over him, or he’d be backed into a corner and he would snap back, bring the animal out of Orange Cassidy.

“Neither of those two things happened, and now I see it for the first time. I don’t think he even went to the hospital with Chuck Taylor. He acts like he’s so sad that young Wheeler travel down a path he doesn’t approve of, but he doesn’t care. He’s full of it. Now I see it for the first time; I can’t believe I didn’t see it before. Orange Cassidy as a snake, cold-blooded reptilian, unnerved. The test will be this Wednesday when you face your beloved former student who you claim to care about. Will you strike with venomous intent or will you keep it clean? Cold-blooded opponent, that is a different challenge entirely. This is going to be a lot harder than I thought. Man, I wish I was cold-blooded, but I’m not.

“No, I feel everything, not just the weight of the AEW World Championship; I feel the weight of the last five years, I feel the weight of the dreams and aspirations of every single wrestler who walks through these doors, I feel the weight of everybody else’s mistakes and broken promises, I feel the weight of every single AEW fan who buys a ticket and pays for parking and takes off work and gives us their hard earned money and time and energy because AEW is something they believe in. What AEW could be.

“You don’t like the way I do things? November 23rd, you’re going to have a chance. Lop my head off. Let it hit the dirt and roll at your feet. Reach down and pick up that crown, put it on your head. See if you like how it feels. At Full Gear, I smear Orange Cassidy’s blood on our flag, and I plant it in the ground so hard, it’ll never get moved. You want to ride with me? You want to ride in my AEW? We ride in the battle every single day to grab pro wrestling by the balls, and you better be ready to die on your shield every single day. And if you’re not, get out, or you will get taken out.”

-To wrap up the show, AEW Debuted a highlight package featuring Guns n’ Roses “November Rain.”

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was the best go-home show in Collision History. Moxley’s promo is everything I’ve wanted to bring a clear focus on what he wants and the mission is for the Death Riders. The “November Rain” Full Gear montage video was incredible. It was the second-best in the company’s history, next to “Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)” featuring Kenny Omega and “Hangman Page.”

