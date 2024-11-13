AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/13): Keller’s report on FTR vs. House of Black, Baker vs. Penelope Ford, Takeshita vs. Cole, Swerve vs. Rush, Moxley, Ospreay

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 13, 2024

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. AT TOTAL MORTGAGE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported this morning that 2,643 tickets had been distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 11,770 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as the camera went right to the arena entrance stage.

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE & CHRISTIAN CAGE (w/Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, Kip Sabian) vs. JAY WHITE & JUICE ROBINSON

Christian came out first with his crew. Hangman came out next. Then White and Juice made their entrance together. The bell rang 3 minutes into the hour. Hangman and White battled at the start. When Hangman knocked White down, Christian tagged himself in. Hangman shot him a look. Juice tagged in and got in some offense, but the heels cheated to take over. Nigel McGuinness gave Tony Schiavone a hard time about whether he had a favorite kid, playing off of Chrstian being a father-figure for both Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.

Nick went after Juice at ringside. He just happened to back up against the security barricade in a totally unforseeable place, but Hook just happened to be standing by and grabbed him from the other side of the barricade. He pulled him over the barricade and brawled with him. They showed Christian looking on. Juice slammed Christian onto the ringside mat.

Juice tagged in White who battled Hangman mid-ring. Hangman eventually dug his fingers into White’s eyes and then knocked him to the floor. Hangman and Juice battled on the second rope and slipped. They regrouped and then Hangman took Juice down with a fallaway slam leading to a two count. Hangman gave Juice a Liger Bomb. White broke up the cover. Hangman interrupted a Blade Runner attempt by White on Juice with a Buckshot Lariat attempt. White ducked. Christian came up behind White and set up a Killswitch. Juice broke that up. White then suplexed Christian and then Hangman. Christian dragged White to the floor, but White gave Christian a Blade Runner into the barricade.

Juice and Hangman battled inside the ring. Mother Wayne distracted the ref as Juice rolled up Hangman. (Her timing was off, though, as she jumped on the ring apron as Hangman had Juice positioned for a Dead Eye, so her incentive to distract the ref came a second after she distracted him as that’s when Juice slipped out and rolled up Hangman. The timing just wasn’t right.) Juice stood and was upset with the ref making a late count. Sabian then hit Juice with a metal folder. Hangman then hit a Dead Eye for the win.

WINNERS: Hangman & Christian in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot of action, but a lot of it just felt contrived and convoluted which made the poor timing and slips and happy coincidences stack up and take away from the match.)

-Excalibur ran down the scheduled matches and segments on Dynamite and the Full Gear PPV.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Mercedes Moné and Kamille backstage. Mercedes said Kamille can’t drive and they didn’t intentionally almost hit Kris Statlander. She then scolded her for dropping her $20,000 jacket. As Mercedes bragged, Statlander showed up behind her and scowled. she then went after her. She pushed past Kamille and got in some shots on Mercedes. She speared her through sheet rock into another room.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Will Ospreay who made his ring entrance. Schiavone asked for his thoughts on Kyle Fletcher. He asked Schiavone to leave the ring because he was going to call out Fletcher. Schiavone complied. Fletcher then mad ehis entrance. He said the Don Callis Family is never far behind, so if he lays a hand on him, he’ll be sent home for more than three weeks. Fletcher began to enter the ring. Ospreay said he’s been in the Don Callis Family meetings, so take whatever he has in his back pocket out. Fletcher took out a screw driver and tossed it to Ospreay. Ospreay threw it to the ringside mat and it stuck upright in it. Ospreay said Fletcher was going stir-crazy working in a warehouse and he opened doors for him in pro wrestling ever since.

Ospreay said Fletcher knows everything about him. He said he’s even gone to his son’s school to pick him up with him. He said he wants answers from him. Fletcher said Ospreay is trying to take credit for his success. He said Callis did nothing but open his eyes to the truth. Fletcher said it’s true Ospreay fed him and gave him a place to stay, but he didn’t do it for anyone but himself. He said he wanted to keep him under his wing and mold him into an Ospreay clone who would succeed, but never as much as him. He said he is selfish and a hypocrite. He said Ospreay backstabbed Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega.

Ospreay told Fletcher that the last time he saw him, he was shaving his head on TV saying he is nothing like him, but he comes across as an Ospreay clone. Ospreay said he is right about his actions against Okada and Omega, but everywhere he has gone he has held gold. He asked Fletcher what he has done.

Fletcher said he is going to surpass him in every category. He said he wants to prove it at Full Gear. He poked him in the chest as he challenged him. Ospreay said that’s what it is all about. “This boy wants his five minutes of fame,” he said. “This boy wants an AEW pay-per-view match.” He accepted the challenge. He said he has lost a ton of strength in his arm after what he did to him with the Tiger Driver and he doesn’t even feel his son when he hugs him. Fletcher said if he thought that Tiger Driver was bad, he’s coming not for a piece of him, but all of him. Brian Cage and Lance Archer showed up and stood by Fletcher .Ospreay said he’s got friends, too. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis showed up next to Ospreay. They charged at each other and brawled. Undisputed Kingdom’s music played and Roderick Strong ran out and hit Archer with a cane. He also slipped and almost hurt himself against the wall of the entrance tunnel. Excalibur said the Falls Count Anywhere match between them began.

(2) RODERICK STRONG vs. LANCE ARCHER – Falls Count Anywhere

They cut to a double-box break seconds into the match. [c/db]

Brian Cage joined the attack on Strong. Matt Taven joined the fight. Archer chokeslammed Taven off of a table onto security below. He then yelled at the camera. Strong knocked Archer off balance and crotched him on a security barricade. Strong bashed Archer in the head with a chair. Fans chanted, “Roddy!” He then landed a running high knee and scored a three count.

WINNER: Strong in 7:00.

-Strong entered the ring and said, “Max! At Full Gear, this all ends and I’m going to finish your ass.” He threw down the mic. Konosuke Takeshita attacked Strong from behine. Nigel McGuiness said MJF’s money was well spent (although he mistakenly said MVP first). Adam Cole came out to his entrance music and punched away at Takeshita. Cole clotheslined Takeshita over the top rope to the floor. Takeshita returned and Cole continued to beat him up. Takeshita countered a Panama Sunrise with an elbow strike. Takeshita pulled the Dynamite Diamond Ring out from under the ring and KO’d Cole with it and scored a three count.

WINNER: Takeshita in 10:00.

-Afterward, they showed MJF watching and laughing. Excalibur noted he’ll be facing Strong one-on-one as Cole has been eliminated by not winning two matches. Takeshita attacked Strong and put the ring back on. Kyle O’Reilly ran out with a chair, so Takeshita fled. Ricochet came out onto the stage and landed a leaping sidekick to Takeshita’s chin.

-They showed Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in the parking lot heading into the arena. [c]

-Renee interviewed MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. Lashley said he’s going to make an example out of Swerve and hurt him. MVP commandeered the mic and wrapped up the interview and then told Renee that was how it’s done.

[HOUR TWO]

-Claudio attacked J.D. Drake from behind with a chair. Yuta joined in the attack. Excalibur said he was scheduled to wrestle. Moxley and Shafir came out next. The graphic called them “The Death Riders.” Shafir forced a camera man to enter the ring. Mox paced in the ring and said he’s been thinking a lot about Orange Cassidy lately. He said he is playing the game very well. He said Chuck Taylor is drinking his food through a straw because he couldn’t save him. “Hands in the pocket, eyes on the prize,” he said as he mentioned Cassidy gets a shot at his AEW World Title. He said his friends and colleagues are depending on him. He said the pressure is building and he’s “cool as a cucumber.” He said he has to make an example out of him and he will brutalize him and “stomp his face into hamburger meat.” He said his own mother won’t recognize him. He said everybody will see what he does and then run and hide. He said he will continue to do whatever the hell they want in AEW because he commands the AEW World Title “and we have the power.”

Cassidy’s music played and he made his way out. Cassidy was joined by Mark Briscoe and Rocky Romero. He calmly said he believes what Moxley intends to do. He said the AEW Title represents everything AEW can be. He said they can fight all around the building. He said he wrestles more than anyone in AEW and he wrestles pretty well “because I beat you; remember that?” He said they’ll wrestle at Full Gear “and I’m going to beat you again and take the power back.” He said he needs to get rid of Yuta. He said he’ll wrestle him next week and he will remove the pawn that lets him take the king. Yuta said, “I’m no one’s pawn.” Claudio looked at him and told him to shut up. Mox said he only has one message for anyone who wants what he’s got. He said they should “abandon all hope.”

As they left through the tunnel, Darby Allin leaped out of the crowd onto them. Shafir led Max away as Briscoe, Rocky, and Cassidy fought with Yuta and Claudio.

-They went to the announcers who reacted. Schiavone said it seemed as if Cassidy, Briscoe, and Rocky led Mox and his group to where Darby was. Excalibur called it “a coordinated effort.” They showed Mox leaving in a pickup truck. The announcers noted Yuta wasn’t with them. Darby flip-dove into the back of the pick-up. Darbvy attacked Claudio when he stopped and got out. Claudio rammed Darby into the garage door of the arena and then left. Yuta popped up from the bed of the pick-up. Darby stood and yelled he is still standing and asked where they are going. Back to the announcers, they commented on the chaos. Schiavone thanked them from stopping the Death Riders from taking over TBS. Excalibur then commented on last week’s wild brawl with The Conglomeration and Learning Tree ending with Tomohiro Ishii pinning Chris Jericho.

-Renee interviewed Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith backstage. She asked Jericho if he accepted Ishii’s challenge to face him at Dynamite in Chicago in two weeks. Big Bill said a person’s true self isn’t seen in moments of glory, but rather hardship and challenge. Jericho said he was a huge main event star 30 years ago on WAR in Japan and Ishii was a rookie who used to get his coffee and carry his bags and wash his back in the shower. He said only two years ago they had a classic match in Chicago that left his chest bloodied. He said he’s happy to face him again. Keith said Jericho is going to “blow your dumb ass away” in the Windy City. Jericho said truer words were never spoken. Jericho waved and put on his smarmy smile.

-Excalibur plugged the start of the AEW Continental Classic in two weeks in Chicago.

(3) BRIT BAKER vs. PENELOPE FORD

Nigel said it’s a battle between two AEW originals. The bell rang 15 minutes into the hour. They cut to a double-box break with Ford in control at ringside. [c/db]

Baker countered a submission hold by Ford with a Lock Jaw for the tapout win.

WINNER: Baker in 9:00.

