FREE PODCAST 11/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss CM Punk’s return to WWE TV, AEW vs. NXT ratings, Seth’s problem, ROH, Impact, more (150 min.)

November 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-14-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast talking AEW vs. NXT ratings, standout moments from Wednesday night, the Seth Rollins problem and can it be solved, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they talk C.M. Punk’s return to WWE TV and where ROH, the NWA, MLW, and Impact fit into the crowded landscape.

