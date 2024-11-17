WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (11/15): Hints of an Aldis in-ring return, Jax and Naomi earn main event status, B-Fab’s time to shine, Heyman changes number on Roman, Bronson Reed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

If there was a keyword to describe Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, it would be passion. Passion ruled the day as we feasted on fiery promos from the champion, matches that seemed like they were being wrestled to prove a point, and performances from both Bloodlines that transcended their recent limitations.

Smackdown continued its trend of rich storytelling and great in-ring work, which means I must declare this my first ALL HIT column. As always, I’m Chris Adams and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve missed.

Because I’m declaring this an all-hit column, I’ll use a baseball metaphor to say that these I consider to be Grand Slam homeruns.

ALL HITS!

The Champ Is Here

Cody Rhodes set the stage with his passionate promo, coming after Kevin Owens for what he had done to Randy Orton last week. There was a real fire in Cody’s eyes: The fire of vengeance. Of anger. Of righteous anger that is fighting for a cause. But Cody correctly recognized KO thinks he’s fighting for a just cause, and thus WWE appropriately textured the conflict so that it becomes less about who is right and who is wrong, and more about whose cause is truly more just than the others.

Whose justice will be deemed true justice? Cody’s exchange with Nick Aldis was rich and, while not calling back to their own personal history, we caught our first glimpse of the idea that Aldis might find himself in the ring again. I loved everything about this promo, and I can’t wait until we see Cody and KO back in the ring together. It certainly will not be as respectful as their match in Berlin. Is there a chance we could see a venomous and unhinged KO take the belt from Cody?

B-Fab’s Time to Shine

It has been some time since we’ve seen B-Fab in the ring, but I’m certain that the last time she was here she did not have this amazing music! She low-key had the most aura of the night because it was fresh. It was unexpected. We know when we hear Roman Reigns’s music, we will be struck by his star power.

But I wasn’t expecting B-Fab to be presented as well and as strongly as she was. I’m finding it difficult to fully articulate what I found so compelling about her presentation, but I suppose I don’t have to understand. That’s the power of these characters. They’re magnetic and draw us in, and their victories become our victories. I’ll be eagerly looking forward to when she has gold around her waist. She’s already a champ in my eyes!

Big Bronson Reed Acknowledges Solo Sikoa

Triple H has put a rocket on Bronson Reed’s back and sent him skyrocketing. Nobody could have expected Reed to be the fifth man and I certainly never expected to see him land a Tsunami on Roman Reigns. Yet, it feels so right. His ferocity feels appropriately at home with the new Bloodline. Bronson Reed and Jacob Fatu make such an imposing duo that could run roughshod over the entire WWE locker room.

Possibilities are endless when it comes to this new Bloodline. It is perhaps a foregone conclusion that Seth Rollins will be the fifth member of Roman’s team for War Games, and I suppose it makes a certain sort of sense. I’m of the opinion that fifth members are not needed for each team, but now that we have gotten Reed and will perhaps be getting Rollins, I’ll enjoy the ride that they are going to take us on. It remains to be seen if Reed will be a permanent member of the Bloodline, but for now, I can’t wait to see what comes next.

Jax and Naomi Fight For Respect

This felt like more than a title match. It felt like more then two wrestlers putting on a show. It felt like two women proving a point to the world that they belong in that ring. Over and against all the PLE matches that Jax has had, this match felt vital and vibrant. It was exciting! It was so well constructed with enough false finishes to keep the excitement right on the edge.

It was two fighters who love professional wrestling and wanted to showcase their skill and talent for an audience that often does not acknowledge the work that these two are doing. I have been recently critical of the time these matches have gotten but tonight felt like it was right on the money. They hit this match out of the park!

A Tone of Horror

A small segment with HUGE repercussions. What happened to the Wiseman? Did he ghost Roman willingly, or under duress? We need to know post-haste, because no matter the reason, there will be hell to pay!

