WWE line-up for Madison Square Garden event on Dec. 26 as part of holiday tour now features two titles matches, cage match

WWE’s traditional Holiday Tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. takes place Dec. 26 this year, and the line-up according to the MSG website now features two title matches and a cage match.

Gunther vs. Damien Priest for the World Hvt. Title

Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sy for the Women’s World Title

Seth Rollins vs. “Big” Bronson Reed

C.M. Punk is also being advertised, along wiht the Wyatt Sicks, New Day, L.A. Knight, and Rey Mysterio.

