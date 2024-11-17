5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (11/13/2019): Big angle with Jericho-MJF-Cody with Wardlow debut, plus Moxley, SCU defend tag titles, Nyla Rose, Hangman

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 13, 2019

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT THE MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excallibur.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a wide shot of the arena and Jim Ross introducing the show. They immediately went to a montage of highlights from Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear PPV event with Ross’s exclamatory calls of the big moves. They showed Cody’s face-first crash onto the ramp from a new angle that didn’t look as out of control as the other angles did, with his arms bracing his fall more than other angles showed. No highlights of the “unsanctioned” Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match.

-The AEW opening theme aired.

-Back to the arena for the pyro at the opening on the stage and then the camera panning the crowd. The fans chanted “AEW! AEW!” They hyped Nyla Rose would be in action, Jurassic Express vs. Dark Order, Hangman Page vs. Pac, and Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho vs. Kazarian & Scorpio Sky. First, though, Jon Moxley in action. Ross first threw to a video package on the Omega-Moxley match. They showed freeze-frames of the match, then close-ups of Omega’s scraped up back. Omega talked to a doctor about how the shower was painful, then underwent an examination. The doctor told Omega to take the week off and be safe. Omega asked how Mox was doing. The doctor said Mox was pretty beat up, but he was cleared. Omega seemed dejected as he walked past Michael Nakazawa as he left the training room. Ross called it a sobering update on Omega.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. MICHAEL NAKAZAWA

Moxley came out through the crowd. Nakazawa was already in the ring. Fans chanted “Moxley!” Nakazawa threw down his bottle of baby oil, then threw a forearm at Moxley. Moxley quickly made a comeback and yanked off his jacket, then dominated Nakazawa and finished Nakazawa quickly with a Paradigm Shift. There was some light shown between the ring mat and Nakazawa’s head. The replay went to a more strategic angle to mask it. Schiavone said Mox is one of the scariest people he’s seen in some time. Ross said he has no conscience.

WINNER: Moxley in 1:00.

-Moxley held the mic and fans cheered. “Hey, so that one counts, right?” he asked. He said he is a lot of things, but not a liar. He said he told everyone exactly what was going to happen at Full Gear and he delivered as promised. He said Omega will never be the same again. Fans loudly chanted “Moxley! Moxley!” Mox called Omega “one radical son of a bitch.” He said he respects him because he had the balls to do something he doesn’t think anyone else in AEW will have the balls to do – step in the ring with him. (Nakazawa just did!) He said he will plow through AEW until he is the last man standing. He said he doesn’t care how long it takes. He said if anyone wants to test their mortality and the only man who presents mortal danger, step up. He said whoever steps up, say goodbye to their loved once first and don’t ask him for any apologies.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good intense promo that laid out what he’s here for and what his attitude toward accomplishing it s going to be.)

-Ross called plugged the main event tag match again. Schiavone said the Inner Circle wants all the gold.

(2) DARK ORDER (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno w/Six Creepers) vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS (Marko Stunt & Jungle Boy)

Schiavone said it’s hard to wrestle someone as small and agile as Marko. Ross called him “a courageous little guy.” He said you might be able to train for him against a sixth grade class. With rapid tags and fast double-team action, Marko and Jungle Boy took early control against Grayson. The heels took over on Marko. Marko shifted toward the corner, and Uno overshot him and only the back of his head landed. Uno scored a two count. It wasn’t clear if he was trying (and failing) to be inconspicuous in shifting into better position to be hit, or being overtly sneaky to move out of the way, but when he sold the impact when there was very little, it looked bad either way. Grayson hit Marko with a senton flip onto the ring apron, then posed with the druids at ringside. Ross plugged upcoming tickets to Dynamite events. Uno tagged in and stayed in control against Marko. They cut to a break. [c]

They stayed with the action on split screen. Marko continued to take a beating until surprising Uno with a flatliner out of mid-air. Jungle Boy popped Grayson on the floor, then got the hot-tag. He went wild with a dive onto Grayson on the floor, then a flurry of offense with great crowd heat on Uno. He fended off Grayson interference and then scored a near fall on Uno. Marko slipped on a top rope springboard with an assist from Jungle Boy, but then retried and took Grayson down with a dragon-rana for a near fall, broken up by Uno. Dark Order blocked a dive by Jungle Boy at ringside, then Grayson delivered a Night Fall backbreaker. Uno then tagged in. Dark Order executed the Fatality top rope flatliner off of Uno’s back for the win

WINNERS: Dark Order in 9:00.

-Afterward, Uno was surrounded by the Creepers. He asked the fans to give it up for Marko for fighting back despite his stature. He offered Marko a chance to join them. “All you have to do is be one with the Dark Order,” he said. He offered him a mask. Stunt reached for the mask, but Jungle Boy intervened. Uno said he respects that, but then Grayson and the Creepers attacked Jungle Boy and Marko. Fans chanted “Luchasaurus!” They put their mask on Marko anyway. Suddenly, Luchasaurus did come out. The director found an actual kid in the crowd. Luchasaurus fended off attacks from the Creepers who came at him one at a time. “Holy shit!” chants the crowd. In the ring, Luchasaurus took out three Creepers with a spin hook kick. It came down to Luchasaurus vs. Grayson. Luchasaurus easily took down Grayson. Excalibur said he was supposed to be out until January, but he looks like he hasn’t missed a step. Luchasaurus put Jungle Boy on his shoulders.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see AEW giving a segment to mid-card or lower-card feud like this and giving it some backstory for the Dynamite audience to invest in. The crowd was into it the whole way.)

-The announcers plugged the main event again.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to also see AEW really focusing on promoting the main event. You want people to know what it is and think it’s important enough to plug over and over.) [c]

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) SHAWN SPEARS (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. “LIBRARIAN” PETER AVALON vs. DARBY ALLIN

They cut to a break after showing the start of Spears and Blanchard heading to the ring. Back from the break, Avalon was talking about musicians. Johnny Cash got a nice pop. He was then interrupted by Darby Allin’s music before he seemed to finish what he was saying. That was strange. The announcers joked about how Avalon deserved to be cut off before he finished. Fans chanted, “Let’s Go Darby!” at the start. Darby and Spears threw Avalon out of the ring, then went after each other. Spears shoved Darby off the top rope when he was setting up a dive onto Avalon at ringside. He scored a two count. A few minutes in Joey Janela ran out. Spears met him on the stage. They brawled to ringside and into the crowd. Allin gave Avalon a stunner and then leaped off the top rope with his Coffin Drop for the win.

WINNER: Allin in 4:00.

-After the match, fans were loudly chanting “Darby! Darby!” Darby held up a mic and said, “Jon Moxley, I accept.” The crowd popped. He then threw his skateboard up the ramp. [c]

-Ross said next week in Indianapolis, it’ll be Darby vs. Moxley.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like that. They both fan favorites in the true sense of the word, but it’s a match-up where both guys can win for putting up a hard fight. Of course Mox should win, but Darby will score points putting up a great fight along the way. Not that AEW should be all factions, and not that Moxley needs anyone or should align with anyone, but Darby is the type of wrestler who would fit as someone who could be aligned with Moxley after earning Moxley’s respect. This crowd is really helping the show, as a dead crowd or skeptical crowd could really undercut what they’re doing tonight, but they’ve been elevating everything so far.)

(4) NYLA ROSE vs. DANI JORDAN

WINNER: Rose after a powerbomb in 2:00.

-The announcers updated Dustin Rhodes’s arm injury. Excalibur said he’s a couple weeks away from in-ring training and will be cleared to wrestle in three to four weeks. They replayed Jake Hager ramming Dustin’s hand in the car door two weeks ago.

-Excalibur announced a Dynamite Dozen battle royal, where the final two battle for an AEW ring (the finger decoration, not square wrestling platform).

-Schiavone interviewed Allie. She said she’s shown fans on Dark what she can do, and next it’s time to do it on Dynamite. The lights then went out. When they came back on, Awesome Kong stood on the stage next to Brandi Rhodes. Allie attacked her, but Kong no-sold her and threw her around. Brandi then set up a strand of her hair to be sawed off. Kong sawed it off. [c]

-Chris Jericho came out to his music. He stood in the ring alone and said he “is still Le Champion much to the chagrin to everyone in Nashville.” He said he is the greatest of all time. He demanded a thank you from every member of the AEW roster, including the front office, back office, and side office. He said he didn’t want thank you’s from jackass fans in Nashville. He said Cody is an entitled millennial son of a bitch. The lights went out again, and then Cody’s music played. Instead of Cody, MJF walked out. Fans booed.

[HOUR TWO]

MJF said the fans don’t like him, but if it’s because he threw in the towel, they should thank him because had he not done so, Cody’s career could be over. He said they’ve been cheering the real villain. He said Cody couldn’t give a shit about any of them. He said Cody only cares about himself and he is “a user and abuser.” He called Cody a sociopath who thought he would be his puppet. Fans chanted, “Bullshit!” MJF said what’s bullshit is Cody claiming he ever cared about him. He said Cody didn’t want to take him under his ring, but rather he wanted to keep him under his thumb. “But guess what, blondie? Your thumb isn’t big enough to keep me down.” He said they are now looking at the new face of AEW. He said he is better than Cody and Cody’s knows it. More boos. MJF turned to Jericho as fans chanted “Cody! Cody!”

MJF told Jericho that if he were to make a Mount Rushmore, he’d make his third or fourth, “and that’s big.” He said he heard he wants him to join his Inner Circle. Jericho called him Maxwell and said he heard from a little birdie he wanted to join the inner circle. They talked over each other comically with the claim of the other wanting to join forces. MJF said, “Listen, Chris-cross-apple-sauce, I’m sure you’d really love me to join your little inner circle jerk.” (#commasmatter). He called it a Freudian slip. MJF said he’s heard Jericho likes to indulge in some bubbly, but maybe he likes to drink too much. He said as the fastest-rising star in the history of pro wrestling, it’s odd to think he thinks he needs him. Jericho said he might want to be a little like Jericho. He said they’re both from Long Island and both have three letter nicknames and both love scarves and are funny guys and are crushingly handsome. “It’s almost like your parents got horny watching me beat up Juventud Guerrera 25 years ago on WCW Saturday Night and nine months later your little twerp ass popped out,” Jericho said.

MJF asked, “Who the hell is Juvi?” Jericho told him to Google it. Jericho said just being in the ring with him puts him on a higher level. Jericho asked if he wants to be in the Inner Circle. MJF asked if he wants him. It broke down into them talking over each other as they repeatedly asked the same thing. They went back at it with the back-and-forth and irked each other and then asked who the biggest jackass is. Then they both said, “Cody Rhodes!” at the same time and hugged.

Cody made his way toward the ring. He had scars above his right eye. Two security guys tried to talk him out of it, but Cody zipped past them and went after MJF and Jericho. Cody went for a powerslam on Jericho, but Jericho had something else in mind and dropped down. Cody gave MJF a drop-down-uppercut. Then he powerslammed Jericho. Jericho rolled out of the ring. Wardlow then suddenly showed up and attacked Cody. Excalibur said they’ve seen videos of him for months, and now he’s finally shown up. He gave Cody an FU. MJF told Wardlow to finish him off. He wrapped his necktie around Cody’s neck and choked him, then threw him over the top rope and hung him. Ross called for somebody to help.

(Keller’s Analysis: The MJF-Jericho interaction was a lot of fun. MJF unsurprisingly passed the test of looking like he belonged and felt comfortable sharing that space and time with Jericho.)

(5) PAC vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

Pac landed an early top rope moonsault onto Page on the floor. Page avoided a Black Arrow, then popped up and kicked to the floor, then landed a dive through the ropes. Next, he gave Pac a released powerbomb and scored a two count. After back and forth action for a couple more minutes, Page hit Pac with a moonsault off the top rope in the same spot Pac did it to him a few minutes earlier. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, the action was intense and fast. Fans began chanting “This is awesome!” Page gave Pac a brainbuster suplex on the mat at ringside. Page then hit the Buckshot Lariat for a near fall. The fans at ringside were standing. Pac fired back after a little distraction with the referee that Pac instigated. Pac then relentlessly stomped Page’s head. The ref tried to get him to back away for not trying for a pin. Page looked to be completely out. Pac climbed to the top rope and landed a Black Arrow onto Page’s back, then locked on his Brutalizer submission for the win.

WINNER: Pac in 13:00.

-The announcers hyped the main event again.

-They abruptly cut backstage to The Young Bucks and Santana & Ortiz brawling. Santana leaped of the top of a forklift onto the Bucks and two security guys. Ortiz threw Nick into a bathroom door, and when the door opened, Orange Cassidy was just standing there leaning against the wall. Fans popped. Matt superkicked Ortiz. The brawl continued during the break on split-screen. [c]

-Back live, Santana and Ortiz had gotten the better of the Bucks. They double-powerbombed Matt through a platform in front of the stage. He crashed through the board to the floor. They pretended to be done, then yelled that they lied and they turned back to the Bucks to stomp them some more. Private Party came out to protect the Bucks. Security separated them. Fans chanted “Private Party!”

-The announcers hyped Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz and Moxley vs. Darby.

-SCU made their ring entrance. Christopher Daniels did some mic work, saying they might hate the town, but they love the fans. He said they’re badass. Kaz led the crowd into an “SCU!” chant. [c]

(6) SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky w/Christopher Daniels) vs. SAMMY GUEVARA & CHRIS JERICHO (w/Jake Hager) – AEW Tag Team Title match

They did formal ring introductions. The bell rang with 12 minutes left in the show. The announcers talked about the two-plus decades of experience several wrestlers in this match have. At 3:00 they cut to a break but stayed with the action on split screen. Kaz took it to Guevara, but Jericho tripped him to help Guevara take over. [c]

Excalibur said it’s a 60 minute time limit, and if the match doesn’t end before the end of the two hour TV window, they’ll make the rest available on YouTube and All Elite Wrestling’s website. Guevara got in some offense, then got cocky and struck a pose. Jericho joined him for a photo op. Kaz eventually did hot-tag Sky, who went to work on Guevara. (It was nice not to see heels tag out at the same time as babyfaces making a hot tag for once.) Jericho got involved, then Hager yanked Kaz out of the ring and knocked him down with a running clothesline. Guevara rolled up Sky for a near fall. Daniels dove through the ropes into the arms of Hager, who then whipped him hard into the security barricade. Guevara landed a spinning hook kick. Jericho tagged in against Sky, but Sky landed a Thesz Press and then double-stomped his back. He gave Jericho a TKO for a near fall. Jericho avoided a flying elbow drop, then went for a Lionsault. Sky moved, then went for a cutter, but Jericho blocked it and landed the Code Breaker for a near fall. Sky then small packaged a surprised Jericho for the win.

WINNERS: Sky & Kaz to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles in 12:00.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 5 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (11-5-2019): Moose vs. Willie Mack, Valkyrie vs. Rayne, plus Elgin, Joey Ryan, Ken Shamrock, Dreamer, Dreamer, Petey Williams, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Ricochet and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Pac and Claudio Castagnoli