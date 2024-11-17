Trish Stratus and Lita reuniting for a Q&A session next month at a fan convention

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Trish Stratus and Lita are reuniting for a special in-person Q&A at GalaxyCon the first weekend in December in Columbus, Ohio.

The session, titled “Team Bestie: The Main Event,” includes Trish and Lita sharing behind-the-scenes stories and answering questions from fans. There are also photo ops and “swag bags” for attendees.

The following is the press release issued to PWTorch…

On December 6, 2004, Trish and Lita broke barriers as the first women to headline WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, captivating audiences and setting a new standard for women in the sport. Now, two decades later, fans have the exclusive opportunity to join them for a night of reflection, storytelling, and celebration. Event Highlights: TEAM BESTIE: THE MAIN EVENT will feature an exclusive Q&A session with Trish and Lita, allowing fans to hear behind-the-scenes stories of that unforgettable night.

Photo Ops and a limited-edition swag bag included for attendees.

A limited number of tickets are available for The Main Event Mix & Mingle cocktail party, providing a unique chance for fans to interact personally with Trish and Lita on Saturday. Trish and Lita shared, “We are excited to celebrate with our fans and share some special stories of a night that’s still talked about 20 years later.” Your audience will be captivated by this event, which highlights the trailblazing spirit of these two WWE legends. You can read more about it here: https://www.trishstratus.com/

