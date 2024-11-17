FREE PODCAST 11/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (11-14-2019) McMahon & Soucek talk AEW Dynamite, Tessa challenging Sami for TNA Impact Title, MJF, Omega, Box, Jericho, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (11-14-2019) to an episode of the Elite Major Impact podcast with Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek reacting to Impact’s announcement that Tessa Blanchard would challenge Sami Callihan for the Impact World Title at Hard to Kill in January. From there, they get out some thoughts on Full Gear, specifically the World Title match and the Lights Out match, before getting into topics from this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, including Luchasaurus, Jericho, MJF, Omega, Moxley wrestling, and a lot more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO