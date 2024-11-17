FREE PODCAST 11/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss final hype for Survivor Series, Savage-Liz, Bray-Ambrose, WrestleMania 31, Bray Wyatt, more (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-18-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussed the previous night’s episode of WWE Raw including Rowan and Harper joining the main event, predictions and analysis of possible outcomes for Survivor Series, WrestleMania forecasts, speculating on the future of Bray Wyatt, and much more including email questions in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

