WWE RAW RESULTS (11/18): Keller’s report on Bron Breakker defending Intercontinental Title against Sheamus, Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed, Survivor Series hype

WWE RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 18, 2024 (Recorded 11/11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH AT VAN ANDEL ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reported today that 8.893 tickets had been distributed right before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 12,500 spectators when configured for concerts. The previous three TV events at this arena were sellouts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed arriving at the arena as Joe Tessitore hyped their scheduled match. “It’s the rematch they both want tonight,” he said. Then they showed Sheamus and Bron Breakker arriving. Tessitore noted it was Breakker’s first IC Title defense since regaining the title.

-They cut to the ring for the ring entrance of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Lilian Garcia introduced Liv as the first-ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. Tessitore narrated a series of cilps from last week’s women’s tag match on Raw ending with Bianca Belair landing the K.O.D. on Morgan to win followed by clips of the Nia Jax vs. Naomi match on Smackdown and all of the other ingredients of chaos during and after those matches.

Liv welcomed everyone to “Monday Night Morgan.” She said she knows Belair and Jade Cargill are there and wanting to pick a fight with her, “the greatest Women’s World Champion of all-time.” She said they didn’t come alone, so “neither did we.” She pointed at the stage and out came Nia Jax with Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae. Wade Barrett said, “That is what you call back-up.”

Jax walked up to Raquel and said, “I don’t like you, I dislike you; the champ doesn’t think about you at all.” She turned to Liv and said the same thing to her. She said when it comes to Belair, Jade, and Naomi, “I can’t stop thinking about you. You’re all I think about.” Belair’s music interrupted and she came out with Jade and Naomi. Belair said they didn’t come alone, either. Out came Iyo Sky. Tessitore noted she is the no. 1 contender to Liv’s championship after recently having won a battle royal. When the four of them entered the ring, Liv said they are outnumbered five-to-four. She said she’s really, really smart and asked one of them to be brave enough to throw the first punch. Rhea Ripley marched out to her music with a protective mask on. She walked right up to Liv and headbutted her. She yelled, “War Games!” Barrett exclaimed that he thought she was going to be out for months.

Ripley attacked Liv who fled into the crowd. Sky leaped off the top rope with an Over the Moonsault onto a crowd of heels below. The babyfaces gathered in the ring and waved at them.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett who threw to two-plus minute recap of the Bloodline developments on Smackdown last week.

-They showed the Tale of the Tape for Seth and Reed.

-Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega made their ring entrance. [c]

-A clip aired of Triple H presenting Travis Scott with a WWE belt and announcing the first Raw on Netflix.

-They showed Breakker warming up backstage.

(1) REY MYSTERIO & ZELINA VEGA vs. CHAD GABLE & IVY NILE

Nile slapped Vega and they brawled to ringside. The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. Gable attacked Rey from behind. They cut to a break at 3:00 with Nile in control of Vega. [c]

Nile remained in control after the break. Gable grabbed Vega’s leg when she tried to tag in Rey. Vega kicked Gable which popped the crowd and then leaped and tagged in Rey. Rey rallied against Gable including a head scissors. Rey leaped off the top rope with a West Coast Pop and a roll-up for a two count at 8:00. Vega took Gable off the top rope with a huracanrana. Rey landed a springboard moonsault seconds later for a near fall. He followed with a 619 for a three count.

WINNERS: Mysterio & Vega in 10:00.

-The Creeds tried to console Gable afterward. He slapped them and yelled that he isn’t a loser. The Creeds got worked up and shoved each other. Barrett said that is how Gable motivates his guys.

-Finn Balor told Liv he would take the wheel tonight and she seemed relieved. Balor turned to Dominik Mysterio, J.D. McDonagh, and Carlito and gave them a pep talk about facing the War Raiders. He said he knows their strengths and weaknesses. McDonagh said he wanted to talk to Balor alone. [c]

-A video package aired on The Wyatt Sicks kidnapping Miz and then Karrion Kross interrogating Miz in the ring, demanding to know where the Wyatts were, then Miz smashing the Wyatts with a chair. Miz said he deserved an Oscar for his acting. He said the Wyatt freaks couldn’t change him. Kross said he just shows the world the truth. He said the Wyatts are wounded people abusing others to help them feel better. He said the Wyatts are not invincible. Miz went on about big directors and “Marine 7.” Kross said they will continue to play the game with mind control. “Tick tock,” he closed with.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well-produced.)

-Tessitore told Barrett he’s not sure that bragging about outsmarting the Wyatt Sicks is the best tactic. Barrett said it’s not over between them. Tessitore threw to a video recap of Damien Priest confronting Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser last week.

-Backstage, Ludwig Kaiser asked Gunther why he let Priest hit him last week and then retreated. Gunther said, “You do not speak for me.” He said he needs to realize who he is and go out there and make a name for himself and speak for himself. Kaiser nodded and thanked him. Gunther told him to look into his eyes. He asked if he still sees the old Ring General. Kaiser smiled and said of course, nothing has changed. Gunther said Priest does not get under his skin. Kaiser walked away and the camera stayed on Gunther who talked to himself as he yanked off his jacket. He then walked over to Priest who was signing photos. He put Priest in a sleeper. Priest fought out of it and kicked Gunther, knocking a steel pipe out of his hands. Priest leaned down and told Gunther that in the ring, he gets that he’s a general, but in the streets, he (Priest) is the king. Adam Pearce walked up and asked what was going on. Priest laughed and his champ needs some ice.

-Sheamus made his ring entrance. Tessitore noted that Sheamus has never won the IC Title. [c]

-The War Raiders were shown warming up for their match later.

(2) BRON BREAKKER vs. SHEAMUS – Intercontinental Title match

Breakker made his entrance next as they showed an inset image of their fight on WWE Speed two weeks ago. The bell rang 51 minutes into the hour. Barrett wondered if this would be the night Sheamus “finishes the set” of titles. They brawled at ringside briefly. Back in the ring, Breakker ran the ropes lightning fast and knocked Sheamus down. Tessitore talked about Breakker’s speed being faster than some NFL punt returners. Barrett said he has ludicrous speed. Breakker leaped off the ring apron and crashed Sheamus into the announce desk. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

They fought at ringside after the break. Breakker flip dove off the top rope into Sheamus. Barrett said Breakker’s landing was brutal. Tessitore said Breakker is willing to put his body through that to win. Breaker sat up and smiled and then threw Sheamus back into the ring. Sheamus sat up and encouraged Breakker to bring it to him. He fought back and landed a turning slam. Both were down and slow to get up.

[HOUR TWO]

A minute later, Sheamus pounded Breakker in the chest against the top rope as fans counted along to ten. Sheamus leaped off the top rope with a kneedrop and scored a two count at 9:00. Sheamus landed a leaping White Noise off the second rope for a near fall. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Breakker took Sheamus off the top rope with a leaping Frankensteiner. Sheamus kneed a charging Breakker for a near fall that popped the crowd. Sheamus pounded his chest and charged a Breakker for a Brogue Kick, but Breakker blocked it and then shoved Sheamus to the floor.

Breakker ran at ringside toward Sheamus, but Kaiser showed up and clotheslined him. The ref immediately called for the bell.

WINNER: No contest in 14:00 to Breakker retained the IC Title.

-Kaiser charged at Sheamus and kicked him into the ringside steps next. He then struck a pose on the steps and then yelled down at Sheamus. “I told you I won’t stop until you’re gone for good!” he said. Fans chanted, “You suck!” Barrett said Kaiser ruined a great match.

(Keller’s Analysis: There’s just too many matches fans gets invested in that WWE books non-finishes for these days. The match was good until the finish.)

-Jey Uso, with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso, pitched Seth that they come together and put differences aside. Sami said he put his differences aside last year with Cody Rhodes, “so do it again this year and stand side-by-side with us at WarGames.” Seth said he’d stand side-by-side with each of them, but not Roman Reigns “under any circumstances.” He said he won’t do it even though he’d love to get Reed inside the ring. “It’s not worth it,” he said. He said putting Roman back in power isn’t worth it for him and he said not for them either. He said he was going to drop Reed tonight so he won’t be able to enter WarGames. He wished them luck and left. Jimmy frowned and said, “No yeet.”

-Carlito & Dominik Mysterio made their entrance. Tessitore said it’s their first time teamed up as a standard two-man tag team. [c]

-They showed Cody Rhodes and Pat McAfee last weekend on College Gameday’s pregame show.

-A vignette aired on Dakota Kai who talked about the emotional challenges of working for her comeback, but she said he’s never wanted it more and loved it more.

-Barrett said it’s official that the women will wrestle in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Tessitore plugged that Jax and Belair would wrestle in a match to determine who got the advantage in the WarGames match.

(3) THE WAR RAIDERS (Ivar & Erik) vs. CARLITO & DOMINIK MYSTERIO

The War Raiders’ entrance took place. Tessitore said they’re 3-0 since returning to Raw after dealing with injuries. the bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Barrett said with everything the Raiders have been through “make you want to root for them.” The Raiders dominated early. Carlito distracted the ref as Dom hit Erik from behind. Dom tagged in and then dove through the ropes at Erik at ringside. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Ivar rallied against both Carlito and Dom including his signature cartwheel. He yelled “War! War! War!” and then dove into Dom in the corner for a near fall at 8:00. Ivar suplexed Dom into Carlito. Tessitore called it a “two for one.” The Raiders finished Carlito with War Machine for the win.

WINNERS: The War Raiders in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fine match that made the Raiders look dominant. No surprise Carlito took the loss.)

-As the Raiders celebrated, Balor and McDonagh attacked the Raiders from behind.

-A VHS tape played of Bo Dallas, sans mask, saying the trust of the innocent is a liar’s most useful tool. He said they offered Miz salvation and freedom from the pit. He said he tried to warn him, but he damned himself. “I’m sorry for what happens next,” he said. “You chose this.” He said his hands will forever be blood-stained because of his actions and he will lose what matters most. “I never wanted this,” he said in a sinister tone.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well produced. Good to see Bo’s face. He’s better off without the mask as his facial expressions and overall demeanor are convincing.) [c]

-A vignette aired on Lyra Valkyria who said when she arrived, she was thrown into the fire “but I didn’t burn.” She said she stood toe-to-toe with the best in the world. She said she used to think she was a pheonix, but she realized she is so much more. She said she doesn’t burn, she rises.

-They showed Akira Tozawa, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri backstage. They crossed paths with Kofi. Maxxine said they’re excited for New Day’s tenth anniversary. He asked how things were with Xavier Woods. Kofi said he didn’t know. Xavier showed up and told Kofi that after ten years of no serious arguments, they’ve been bickering and yelling at each other the last few weeks. Xavier said he can’t stop thinking about what Kross said about New Day being dead and they’re the last ones to realize it. Kofi said that’s not true and he needs to remember what New Day is all about. Xavier said, “So it’s my fault.” Otis told them to calm down. Xavier told him to mind his own business. He said they’ll wrestle them next week. He called them clowns and said when they beat them, that will put them right back where they need to be.

(4) “BIG” BRONSON REED vs. SETH ROLLINS

Reed made his entrance first. Then Seth. The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. As they were about to lock up, The New Bloodline leaped over the ringside barricade. Barrett said Reed’s new crew showed up to look out for him at ringside. The Usos and Sami then came out to Jey’s music and brawled with the Bloodline to the back. Barrett said this was a taste of what was to come at WarGames. They cut to an early break with Seth in early control. [c]

Back from the break, Seth chopped away at Reed. Reed brushed it off and knocked Seth down. Seth rolled to ringside. Reed pursued him. Reed beat up Seth for a minute. Seth made a comeback and rammed Reed into the ringside steps. Seth went for a running Stomp on Reed on the steps, but Reed moved. Seth leaped off the top rope with an knee to Reed’s head. Reed countered with a leaping sitout powerbomb for a near fall. They cut to an abrupt break. [c]

Seth powerbombed Reed off the top rope after the break. Both were down and slow to get up. Reed rallied and scored a near fall at 15:00. He climbed to the top rope, but Seth rolled out of the way. Reed went for a running senton, but Seth moved. Reed lifted Seth, but Seth slipped free and superkicked Reed. He then hit a Pedigree for a near fall. Seth stood as fans sang his song. He pounded his chest and then landed a running Stomp. He climbed to the top rope. Solo Sikoa stood on the ring apron, distracting Seth. Reed landed a Death Valley Driver and two sentons followed by a top rope Tsunami for the win. Solo applauded, then entered the ring and raised Reed’s arm.

WINNER: Reed in 18:00.

