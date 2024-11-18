FREE PODCAST 11/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (11-16-2019) Rich Fann & Jake Barnett talk the quirkiness of Kenny Omega, Miz-Bryan dynamic, Scorpio Sky, CM Punk, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (11-16-2019) to an episode of the Deep Dive with Rich Fann. Rich was joined by Prowrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss some hot topics in the world of AEW including Kenny Omega’s quirkiness and “in the know” factor that can turn off some viewers, Scorpio Sky: Cinderella Man, C.M. Punk just chasing the money, and more. Then, in a previously VIP-exclusive bonus, Blake Reilly of “The Blake and Sal Show” joined Rich to talk about the amazing mirrored careers of The Miz and Daniel Bryan in WWE, culminating with both being key figures in the NXT/WWE “feud.”

