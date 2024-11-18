FREE PODCAST 11/18 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: Survivor Series preview, TNA’s new TV deal, WWE Network, GFW, Jim Ross, live callers, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 10 Yrs Ago Livecast Flashback episode on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast feed, we present the Nov. 19, 2014 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast live call-in show with guest host Jim Valley and cohost Pat McNeill. They talked with live callers about all of the big news of the day including TNA’s new TV deal, a look ahead to Survivor Series, Jim Ross and the GFW, and more. And in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Pat and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussed the latest news, events, and more!

