10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (11/10/2014): Liverpool crowd boos Cena loudly in opening segment, Ryback vs. Cena, plus Brie Bella, Swagger, Rollins, Rusev, Sheamus, Miz, Sandow, Stpehanie, Triple H

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

NOVEMBER 10, 2014

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

[Hour One] -The WWE opening montage played. Current faces in order of appearance: John Cena, Andre the Giant, Triple H, The Rock, Freddie Blassie, Undertaker, Vincent J. McMahon, Steve Austin, Bobby Heenan & Gorilla Monsoon, Kane, Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, Sheamus & Stephanie McMahon, Trish Stratus, Randy Orton, Cena again, Shawn Michaels, The Big Show, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, and Ultimate Warrior. No Hulk Hogan or Bruno Sammartino, which is insane. Randy Savage and Mick Foley jump out to me as notable exclusions, also. But since there’s no Vincent K. McMahon, who can complain, right?

-A video package aired on Randy Orton attacking Triple H, then paying the price afterward with a curb stomp by Seth Rollins and Kane after Stephanie ordered Triple H to “finish it.” The narrator said The Authority’s goal now is to soften up Cena by putting him up against Ryback. This is a new narrator and a little bit more expository in nature. I like it.

-They went to the arena where the crowd loudly booed the arrival of Cena. They went to the announcers at ringside. Cole said they were in the home of the Beatles. Cena told the crowd that he especially likes the English rendition of his entrance song. They changed “John Cena sucks” as if they were the lyrics. He sarcastically thanked them. He said it’s a hostile environment, but he’s okay with that because the Authority have created a hostile environment for him to put together a team for Survivor Series.

He blamed The Authority for Zack Ryder to needing surgery saying he sent out one Tweet in support of Cena and now he’ll be out six months. Not only didn’t he explain how the Authority caused his injury, or even if they did, but he called Ryder his Brosky, which would require, what, going back seven years since the last time Cena mentioned him on TV? Anyway, he then said Orton paid the price last week and he’s going to be out a while. He said he has two guys who are sick of taking the Authority’s crap and being called B+ players.

He said Jack Swagger was the first, whom the Authority “conveniently put in a match tonight against Seth Rollins.” He said Dolph Ziggler is his second partner. A small “Ziggler” chant started, overcome by a much louder “We Want Ziggler.” Cena said if they were running the show, they’d get Ziggler, but Triple H is keeping him from them. He said The Authority has scared away everyone else. He said one man isn’t afraid of anyone – Ryback. He said he’s facing him later tonight, but implied he’d like him on his team. A “Feed me more!” chant broke out. He said Ryback has been held back by The Authority before. He called him to the ring to talk some business.

Ryback’s ring entrance took place and out he marched. He entered the ring and declared, “The Big Guy’s back.” Then Triple H’s music played and he walked out with Stephanie, Kane, Seth, Joey Mercury, and Jamie Noble. Then Triple H signaled behind him and out walked Mark Henry. Cena gulped in the ring at the sight of Henry.

When they entered the ring, the crowd loudly chanted, “Where’s our Network?” Steph said she likes that these fans know who to ask questions of. She said she is thinking of changing her entrance music to “God Save the Queen.” Triple H said everything is on the line at Survivor Series for The Authority. The crowd loudly chanted “Where’s Out Network?” again, drowning out Triple H’s promo as he hyped the main event tag match at Survivor Series. He said now that the stakes are up, he wonders who has the guts to step in and side with Team Cena knowing it is career-suicide.

Triple H condescendingly laughed at Swagger and Ziggler. He called Ziggler “a tiny little guy.” He shouldn’t do that, even as a heel. Cena’s comeback almost made up for it, saying that he said the same thing about Daniel Bryan before he beat his ass at WrestleMania. Triple H shot back: “Yeah, and where is Captain B+ today? Sitting home on a shelf doing nothing.” He mockingly started a Yes-chant.

Steph said joining Team Authority is best for business. She said if Ryback joined, imagine how many more main event opportunities he could have. She said they make or break careers, like it or not. She gave him a bit of a pep talk, saying he has the potential to be the biggest monster WWE has ever seen. They cut to a shot of Kane who found that comment interesting. Triple H told Ryback they can give him more of what he wants.

Cena, using the local vernacular, said this shows why these two wankers should be out of a job after Survivor Series. He said if he gets his ass kicked, at least he’ll get it kicked as a man, not some sort of sellout stooge, sellout Shield, sellout Kane, or sellout Sexual Chocolate. The crowd ate that up. Steph said Cena seems a little defensive. Cena told Ryback that he should look at their track record because if you mess up once or say the wrong thing once, you’re done. He told Ryback if he’s on Team Cena, he can determine his own fate. The crowd cheered and chanted for Ryback.

Ryback said he’s not afraid of The Authority. He said he also doesn’t see Cena’s name on the bottom of The Big Guy’s paycheck. He turned and slammed Cena hard to the mat. Steph started a Yes-chant. Cole said Ryback is a major cog in The Authority’s machinery now. Jerry Lawler said he thought Ryback would stand against The Authority. JBL said he knows where his bread is buttered. [c]

-They showed scenes of a Beatles museum in Liverpool. Cole said Lawler visited it earlier today. That’s not surprise.

(1) JACK SWAGGER (w/Zeb Colter) vs. SETH ROLLINS

With both wrestlers already in the ring, the tail end of Swagger’s music played. Fans continued singing his song after it stopped playing. JBL said Steph would make a great queen. They cut to an early break. [c]

The crowd chanted for JBL and then Lawler. The announcers, thankfully, did not react and encourage that chant. Encouraging it by responding is disrespectful to the wrestlers in the ring, so at least JBL’s not standing and tipping his hat anymore at the expense of the hard work of the wrestlers in the ring. Swagger applied the Patriot Lock, but Seth grabbed the bottom rope to force a break. Seth dove at Swagger, but Swagger side-stepped him and grabbed his leg again. Mercury and Noble distracted Swagger. Seth then rammed Swagger into the ringpost. JBL blamed Swagger for being dumb enough to get distracted by Mercury and Noble. Lawler at one point said he’d like to read JBL’s mind, but the print is too small. Back in the ring, Seth finished Swagger with a Curb Stomp.

WINNER: Seth at 11:25.

-Afterward the trainer and the ref checked on Swagger. Mercury and Noble stepped in and backed the trainer and ref away from him. Seth then gave Swagger a second Curb Stomp, accentuating that those who align with Cena pay a price. Seth threatened Zeb at ringside.

-They went to the announcers who plugged the WWE Network being free the month of November. Cole stressed you can cancel anytime. They aren’t doing a good job pushing the actual date of the Survivor Series for some reason. [c]

-Back to the announcers at ringside, they threw to a clip from Smackdown of Christian’s return and his Peep Show with guest Dean Ambrose. As Dean said he’s not scared to go down any dark alley with Bray Wyatt, Bray interrupted. Bray said he heals people. He said he healed Rowan and Harper and he can fix him, too. He asked what he has to lose. He said his own father turned his back on him. “Does he still send you postcards from prison?” he asked. Bray then showed up behind Dean in the aisle and spooked him.

-Backstage Ambrose fidgeted with a pen. He spoke to nothing in particular off camera and said he has made a lot more enemies than friends in his career. He said he isn’t trying to be anyone’s hero. He said every time he steps into the ring he fights demons and ghosts that are scarier than Bray, but he doesn’t hide from any of it. He said The Authority couldn’t put him out of his misery, and Bray sure as hell can’t, either. He said when he goes down, he will self-destruct gloriously. He said he hopes there’s a special place in hell for the both of them.

(WK Reax: This is so much better than silly string ketchup mustard nonsense for Ambrose. A nugget of backstory about Dean being the way he is because his dad turned his back on him and went to prison is helpful in adding depth to Dean’s character. The “talking off camera” set-up was fine, although it felt a little “college theater monologue-esque.”)

-Cole announced Dean vs. Bray at Survivor Series.

-Backstage Kane told Ryback that Survivor Series is his first chance to prove himself to them. Kane said he will be at ringside for his match. Ryback said he’s got it and doesn’t need him. Kane said confidence is a virtue, but he’ll need humility as well if he wants be a cog in the Authority’s machine. Kane said he will be out there with the sole purpose of helping him win. He told him to follow his lead and he’ll be victorious. Ryback said when he wants his advice, he’ll ask for it. He said he needs to stay out of his way tonight, then he gave that big wide Ryback laugh. Kane walked away, sneering a bit. [c]

(2) PAIGE vs. ALICIA FOX

Cole is calling Alicia, “The Slightly Off Alicia Fox.” Cole said this is Paige’s homecoming. JBL sent birthday wishes to NXT head trainer Bill Demott. Paige won, the announcers talked about how pale she is.

WINNER: Paige at 2:20.

-Backstage Steph approached Rusev and Lana. Steph reminded them that they gave Rusev his opportunities to succeed and become U.S. Champion last week, and this week she set up a celebration for them. She asked Lana if they’ve decided to join Team Authority. Lana said they’d consider, but there are political issues. Steph said there is no such thing as politics in WWE. Lana again said she is considering it. Steph lashed out and called her a “stuck up little Russian twit.” That got a little pop and an “ooooh!” from the crowd. She told Lana, “I scratch your back, you scratch mine. Understood?” Steph walked away without an answer. [c]

[Hour Two] -A vignette aired for Xavier Woods’ new character playing off of James Brown. He sang that it’s a new day as surrounded by background singers. He was draped in a blue robe, but then broke free and continued to dance and sing. The screen said, “A New Day is Coming.”

-They cut backstage to Triple H and Steph watching a monitor with Vince McMahon issuing the stip last week. Hunter complained that Vince just said he likes surprises and Hunter should learn to like them, too. Steph said she’s tired of being tested and being told she can’t live like she was born with a silver spoon in her mouth. She said she’s had to fight for everything. She said he likes to motivate people in different ways. Hunter said what matters is that Cena stands no chance with Ziggler on his team. He said they will fight and they will win, just like they always do. Steph looked less confident. She said, “Still, what if?” Hunter said they can’t think like that and don’t even go there. He said as long as they have each other, things will be just fine. They kissed.

-Rusev’s ring entrance took place. He and Lana came out to celebrate his U.S. Title victory. After a clip of Rusev beating Sheamus last week on WWE Network, Lana laughed at the irony of Rusev holding the U.S. Title belt. She said if it weren’t for Russia’s assisting the U.S. military, right now they’d all be speaking German. I have a feeling there’d be more differences than just the exact same people being born and being raised speaking German. Their spokesman then read a statement “from Vladimir Putin” congratulating them. The crowd did the “What?!” chant a few times. Rusev then demanded the crowd stand and show respect for the Russian National Anthem. The Russian flag unrolled from the rafters as the anthem played. Sheamus interrupted, though. Rusev reacted with anger. Sheamus cleared the ring of the three heels. Cole said Rusev can’t run too far because he’s scheduled for a rematch against Sheamus next. [c]

(3) RUSEV (w/Lana) vs. SHEAMUS – U.S. Title match

The announcers marveled at the international nature of this match and setting. JBL stirred trouble by saying Noble told him he’s the leader of the security team. They cut to a break just past 5:00 with Rusev dominating. [c]

Sheamus lifted Rusev for White Noise, but Rusev escaped. Sheamus went for a cloverleaf, but Rusev slipped out. Sheamus threw his legs aside in frustration. The crowd chanted “You Fâ€”ed up” as the announcer said Rusev’s legs are just too thick and powerful. Rusev took over offense.

(Quotebook – Jerry Lawler: “If looks could kill, Rusev would be a weapon of mass destruction right now.)

The crowd chanted “ECW” briefly. Sheamus surprised Rusev with White Noise for a two count. The action spilled to ringside. Sheamus threw Rusev into the ringside barricade twice. Noble jumped Sheamus as he was about to re-enter the ring, giving Rusev the countout win.

WINNER: Sheamus at 15:25 via countout.

-The announcers hyped Henry vs. Ziggler and Cena vs. Ryback [c]

-Steph approached Rusev and Lana again. She applauded and congratulated Rusev for retaining his title. She asked Lana for an update. Lana looked at Rusev. Rusev nodded. Lana said, “Yes, we will join.” Lana began to talk about Putin. Steph interrupted and said, “I don’t give a damn what President Putin says; it’s about what The Authority wants.” Steph said together they will crush Team Cena. Rusev and Lana liked that.

-Back to the announcers, they reacted to that “huge acquisition.” Cole updated the team – Seth, Rusev, Ryback, Kane, and Henry. They threw to highlights of the Cena-Ryback segment at the start of the show.

-Backstage Seth began to talk to Ryback. This was going to be good the second you saw the set-up. Ryback was doing curls with a resistance band. Seth said he is looking huge and he welcomed him aboard. He reassured him that just like Rusev, he made the right call by joining their side. He said it’ll be his honor as team captain to lead them to victory over Cena and his band of losers he rounds up. Seth said they’ve had their differences in the past, but they need to put it behind them and focus on Survivor Series. He said he personally agrees with him that he doesn’t need to take orders from Kane. He called it ridiculous and said he can take them from him. Ryback said his gameplan is simple. He said he finds a target and destroys it, which Cena will find out tonight. He also corrected Seth for calling him “big man.” He said it’s “big guy.” Good segment.

-Los Matadores’s ring entrance took place. [c]

(4) LOS MATADORES (w/El Torito) vs. MIZ & DAMIEN MIZDOW (w/Mini-Miz)

The crowd chanted “Miz-dow!” early. Miz, of course, soaked up the cheers obliviously like they were cheering for him, too. Cole said both of these teams feel they should be in the hunt for a tag title shot.

(Quotebook – Jerry Lawler: “I know a pair of Siamese twins who just moved to England because one of them wanted to drive.”)

Cole wondered if Miz was bothered by the chants for Miz-dow. JBL said Miz doesn’t even hear them. Cole said most stars don’t have fans cheering for their stunt doubles. This led to another Tom Cruise reference. Big pop for Mizdow finally getting tagged in. Miz tagged himself right back in. The crowd booed. In the end, Mizdow tripped a Matador and held down his leg as Miz made the cover and got the three count. Hornswoggle, as Mini-Miz, imitated Mizdown saying, “I won!”

WINNER: Miz & Mizdow at 4:44.

-Backstage a despondent Cena talked with Ziggler. Ziggler said it was down to just the two of them. Cena said he understands if Ziggler worries about his career and jumps ship. Ziggler – who looked pretty much the same height as Cena here, maybe an inch shorter – said he’s got Cena’s back. Cena said he’ll be ringside for him tonight to stop the Authority from pulling any stunts. In danced Triple H, who in cocky demeanor said he’s okay with them watching each other’s backs, but from a distance. He said Henry deserves a fair shot later, so he’s banning Cena. He said it’s a shame what happened to Swagger earlier, but it’s just business and everyone understands. Triple H sang “Another One Bites the Dust” and then danced away. [c]

-A clip aired of the Ziggler vs. Kane cage match on Smackdown last Friday ending with Ziggler hanging on top of the swinging door, then bashing Kane with it and dropping to the floor to win.

-As the ring entrance took place for Ziggler, the eyes of Harper showed up on the big screen. He said he’s going to piece himself back together with pieces of Ziggler. Ziggler seemed a bit spooked. Cole said those videos with eyes have been taunting Ziggler for weeks. Henry’s ring entrance then took place.

[Hour Three] (5) DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. MARK HENRY

Ziggler opened with a dropkick that sent Henry backward into the corner. Henry met him with a clothesline seconds later. Ziggler schoolboyed Henry right into the corner ropes, so he couldn’t get a count. Ziggler kicked Henry to ringside. Ziggler went after him, but Henry threw Ziggler into the ringside barricade. Ziggler side-stepped a charging Henry, who tumbled into the time keeper’s area. Henry threw a chair into Ziggler’s face. Ziggler went down hard and fast. The ref DQ’d Henry. Cole said Henry doesn’t care about winning, he cares about maiming Ziggler.

WINNER: Ziggler via DQ at 2:46.

-Henry threw Ziggler into the ringside steps. Cole said if this keeps up, Cena will have to go it alone at Survivor Series. Henry pushed the base of the steep steps into the ring. Before Henry could give him the World’s Strongest Slam onto the steps, Big Show’s music played and he made the save. He grabbed the steps base away from Henry. Henry bailed out. Show threw them at him at ringside. Show then announced that he is part of Team Cena. Lawler said the odds are still stacked against Team Cena, but they got a little more even after that announcement.

-A commercial hyped that it’s “ECW Week” on WWE Network and a live special with Paul Heyman and Joey Styles would air after Raw on the Network. [c]

-A video aired with Kofi Kingston dancing and singing. It closed with the words “A New Day is Coming.”

-Cena and Ziggler thanked Big Show. Cena laughed and said they have to find two guys crazy enough to join them. Sheamus walked up and said they only need to find one more guy. He shook hands with them. Show laughed and said, “One more!”

(6) A.J. LEE vs. BRIE BELLA (w/Nikki Bella)

Lee skipped to the ring. I didn’t need to type that, did I? Cole noted that Brie is still the personal assistant of Nikki. Nikki whispered something to Brie before the match, getting her mission. A clip aired of Nikki earlier tonight ordering Brie, dressed as her butler, to call her Lady Bella. Cole noted Lee faces Nikki at Survivor Series. An obligatory “C.M. Punk” chant rang out. I think a “We Want Chyna” broke out very briefly. Short match ending when Brie landed a second rope missile dropkick, but A.J. countered with her Black Widow for a tapout win. Afterward Nikki attacked A.J. and rammed her head into the mat a few times. She shouted at Brie that she’s a loser, then attacked A.J. again.

WINNER: A.J. Lee at 2:25.

-The announcers threw to a clip from Smackdown of an injured Army Sergeant standing up out of his wheelchair and walking using a new technology that attaches to his legs and helps him walk with help of crutches. That’s pretty damn cool. The crowd chanted “USA!” He thanked the crowd for cheering for him. He said looking eye-level with everyone again was the first thing that struck him when he was able to stand and walk again. He got a standing ovation and the crowd chanted “thank you” to him.

-Backstage Henry approached Ryback who said, “Welcome to the team!” He said he calls himself the big guy, but he doesn’t look all that big to him. He asked if he remembers him whooping him at WrestleMania. He then laughed and said he was just playing. He walked away. Ryback laughed, then switched to looking mad. [c]

-They announced Grumpy Cat will be a special guest star on Raw next week.

(7) ADAM ROSE (w/The Exotic Express) vs. TYSON KIDD

A clip aired from Smackdown of Truth rolling up Rose after the Bunny mistakenly distracted him on the ring apron after being enamored with Truth’s hip thrusts. JBL stirred trouble by saying Kidd is best known as Natalya’s husband, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Erick Rowan walked out and came up behind the Bunny. Cole asked if he was joining the Exotic Express. Instead, he walked past the Bunny and circled the ring as Kidd had Rose grounded with a chinlock. With Randy Orton not on the show, someone had to do it. Rowan lifted the sheep mask and looked around and said, “She’s not here!” He then walked away through the crowd. The action then picked back up with Rose catching a charging Kidd with an elbow. JBL wondered where Natalya was this week. The Bunny eventually climbed to the top rope. Rose scolded him. JBL said Jack Tunney made a rule that if an animal interferes, you throw the match out. Kidd then put a distracted Rose in the sharpshooter for the tapout win. The Bunny expressed dismay once again at ringside.

WINNER: Kidd at 2:45.

-After the match, Rose angrily rejected Bunny’s attempt at apologizing and instead kicked him in the ring. Rose danced to the back with his Exotic Express.

-They went to the announcers where JBL said Bunny deserved it. They shifted to plugging Survivor Series. Cole pushed the free month of November for new customers of WWE Network. Cole pushed again that you can cancel at anytime. He threw to a clip of Vince McMahon’s return to Raw last week.

-Backstage, except for Ryback, the entire Team Authority gathered with Triple H, Steph, and Kane. Kane said the guy has an attitude problem and they’re concerned he’s not a team player. In walked Ryback who asked if he was talking behind his back. Triple H told everyone to calm down. He told Ryback that tonight his main event match is about maiming Cena. He said he doesn’t have to worry about Cena’s teammates, because they are banned from ringside. Steph said come Survivor Series, they all need to be on the same page because they can’t afford a weak link. She said she feels she’s talking to a bunch of kindergartners. She told them to think about their livelihoods ad their families, because that’s what’s on the line if they don’t come together as one. She asked if they’re all on the same page. Kane said they all heard her, so now let’s go.

-The announcers plugged a Highlight Reel with Chris Jericho interviewing The Authority on Smackdown on Friday. When ratings are hurting, they definitely shift some attention and special extra attractions to Smackdown. It should help. [c]

-They went to the announcers who threw to Smackdown with Christian’s Peep show with Ambrose again.

-A new promo aired with Bray. He said Dean has admitted he is a sinner, and society tells everyone they are perfect in their own way and to be accepted and be within the norm. He said when someone is as different as Dean, though, someone would rather spit on them than throw a dollar their direction. He said he understands him because he is like him. He then turned to the camera and said Dean’s daddy was a dirty rotten sinner. He said he was taught in school that sin is to be forgiven, but that is another lie they teach you. He said there is no going back and he knows his future because the only way is his way. He said if Dean thinks he’s seen a lot, he’s never actually seen real evil. “I am sin, and if gods and monsters and devils walked this Earth, they would part oceans to walk away from me.” He said Dean has a choice to walk with him and enjoy the path of righteousness or walk away and burn for it. “Thus is the law of our society,” he concluded.

(WK Reax: It’s one of Bray’s better promos in that, while it was still a lot of borderline gibberish, it told a story and had a point within it that seemed like more than random cool sounding platitudes. Why WWE kept the crowd entertaining themselves in the background with chants and “wooos” is puzzling.)

-Cena’s ring entrance took place. Lawler said the night started bleak for Cena, but it’s looking up for him now. [c]

-Back live, Cena’s music was still playing when Cole threw to Paul Heyman and Joey Styles plugging their live ECW special on WWE Network after Raw titled “ECW Exposed.”; Heyman interrupted Styles. He introduced himself as the advocate for Brock Lesnar. He said he is also the visionary for ECW, and Styles thinks he’s going to grill him on all of his transgressions because the statute of limitations has run out. Styles plugged the special as Heyman gave him a look that was a mix of threatening and concern.

(8) JOHN CENA vs. RYBACK (w/Team Authority)

Ryback’s ring entrance took place, and he was accompanied by Team Authority. A clip aired of Ryback slamming Cena earlier. Then the bell rang to start the match. They showed Hunter and Steph watching on TV, and they were watching at a natural angle. Ryback dominated early at a methodical pace. Kane lectured Ryback at ringside, telling him to do his job and get back in the ring to go after Cena. That gave Cena a chance to recover and knock Ryback off the ring apron to the floor. Seth told Kane to take it easy. They cut to a break. [c]

Ryback caught Cena flying off the top rope and then one arm twisting slammed him to the mat for a two count. Seth could be overhead at ringside explaining to his teammates, “We’re a dream team and he’s a part of it.” Seth is just great at what he does, so believable and sniveling/smarmy like a heel should be. Pretty slow pace, but it felt more acceptable than otherwise because of the novelty of seeing a fresher match-up than usual on Raw with the side story of The Authority at ringside ready to erupt.

[Overrun] Cena threw a shoulder tackle, but Ryback turned a second attempt into a powerslam for a two count. Ryback delivered some more offense and scored a near fall. The crowd entertained themselves with various chants and singing, but seemingly in sync with action in the ring. Ryback signaled for his finisher, but Cena escaped and pummeled Ryback in the corner. Ryback came back with a running powerbomb. Cena countered with an STF mid-ring. Ryback crawled over to the bottom rope to force a break. Ryback launched himself over the top rope and landed on Cena. Cena countered into another STF seconds later. Ryback lifted Cena in the air. Cena slipped free and side-slammed Ryback. When Kane stood on the ring apron, Cena knocked him down, but Ryback got up and surprised Cena with a spinebuster. Ryback then set up the Meat Hook. Kane entered the ring at that moment and attacked Cena. Cole said whatever was eating at Kane got to him.

WINNER: Cena via DQ at 15:12.

-Ryback took exception to Kane’s interference. Seth tried to play peacemaker. Ryback punched him. The crowd popped. Kane gave Ryback a big boot to the face. Ryback spilled to the floor. The rest of the Authority attacked Cena with stomps in the ring. Sheamus’s music played and he charged to the ring for the save. He went after Rusev, but was soon overwhelmed by Team Authority. Show’s music played and he joined the save, although he walked and seemed in no hurry as Cena took more stomps. Show gave KO punches to both Mercury and Noble on his way, then set up Henry for a chokeslam. Seth dove off the ropes onto Show, and Team Authority beat up Show. Henry gave Show the World’s Strongest Slam. Ryback popped up and cleared the ring of some Authority members. He then powered out of Kane’s chokeslam attempt and gave Kane the Shellshock. Ryback returned to the stage and looked back at the ring. Cena looked at Ryback and applauded.

(WK Reax: This is the right way to get Ryback back into the mix. They didn’t just have him choose sides arbitrarily, but gave a two week storyline that explained his motivations and why his initial choice to team with the Authority didn’t work out.)

-Backstage they showed Hunter and Steph watching on a monitor. Suddenly Dolph was thrown into the room right in front of them, KO’d. Luke Harper then showed up and said, “I’m a team player.” Steph looked at Hunter as if to say, “We might have found our replacement for Ryback.”

(WK Reax: This was a refreshing change of pace from the weeks of Raw leading up to Hell in a Cell. They’ve recharged Ryback, who ended up really flat the last time he was on TV regularly. And the twist of Harper at the end being added to the mix also serves to put someone fresh into the main event heel mix who is due for a bigger push. Good steps this month after a dismal October.)

