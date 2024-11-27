10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (11-27-2014): Finn Balor vs. Tyson Kidd, Carmella vs. Blue Pants, plus Lucha Dragons, Tyler Breeze, Tye Dillinger (Shawn Spears), Enzo, Natalya

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

November 27, 2014

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Tyler Breeze starts the show off. He’s facing Marcus Lois, who comes out to no video package or music.

The announcers are Rich Brennan, Jason Albert, and Renee Young.

1 – TYLER BREEZE vs. MARCUS LOIS

Breeze isn’t sure what to make of Lois, who seems mentally disturbed. Of note, it’s been two months since Lois lost his hair yet none of it has grown out yet. He might want to get that checked out.

Breeze gets on the mic and can’t believe he is supposed to fight the “uggo of all uggos.” Breeze looks queasy. Breeze takes the towel of Lois’s head. Breeze continues to rant on Lois. He tells Lois that no one will ever love him, then hits the Beauty Shot for the win.

WINNER: Tyler Breeze in 2:00. Great performance from Breeze on the mic here. It looks like the face tease is over for Breeze.

Post-match, Lois just kind of disintegrates. “This is awkward!” chant from the crowd.

Apparently, Lois just kind of meandered out the front of the arena during the break.

Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady come out to pep things up. They introduce Carmella. She does her heelish mannerisms. Amore says he has a surprise for Carmella. The crowd wants the blue pants character. Amore hypes this, and brings out “Blue Pants.” Cassady does The Price is Right as Blue Pants comes to the ring.

2 – CARMELLA vs. BLUE PANTS

The crowd is firmly behind Blue Pants. Shoulder tackle then a pair of dropkicks keep Blue Pants down. Blue Pants taps to a submission hold.

WINNER: Carmella in 1:00. Is it wrong of me to want to see more of Blue Pants? Carmella is so heelish, but she’s with the Amore/Cassady team.

Interview with Finn Balor. Basic “I won’t back down” hyping his match with Tyson Kidd.

The Lucha Dragons come out, and the announcers remind us that at “NXT Takeover” on December 11, the Lucha Dragons will face the Vaudevillains to defend their Tag Titles. They are facing Jason Jordan and Tye Dillenger, who have fantastic music.

3 – NXT Tag Team champions LUCHA DRAGONS (SIN CARA & KALISTO) vs. JASON JORDAN & TYE DILLENGER – Tag Team match

Dillenger and Sin Cara to start. They trade wristlocks and Sin Cara takes him to the corner. Tag team work keeps Dillenger in peril. Heelish moves isolate Kalisto. Jordan mocks the Lucha Dragons and clears Sin Cara from the apron. Kalisto reverses a whip and lets the heels’s tricks work against them. The action breaks down and the Lucha Dragons dazzle. Solida Del Sol ends up.

WINNERS: The Lucha Dragons in 4:00. Okay match to remind us of what the Lucha Dragons do.

[Q2] The announcers summarize the state of the Women’s division.

Vignette on Kevin Steen. He vows to fight anyone and everyone, as he’s worked 14 years to get here. He just likes to fight. He’s billed as “Kevin Owens” and promised for 12/11 (NXT Takeover). In the last three months, a significant portion of the independent talent that WWE vacuumed up has or will debut on NXT. That’s not a small thing.

Bayley in the ring to cut a promo. She doesn’t have a match, which draws boos. She reminds us that Charlotte isn’t here to protect her and Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch are bullies. Bayley isn’t afraid of bullies after she got picked on as a kid. “Bullies are cowards,” she says, which draws Banks and Lynch out. They hit the ring in tandem to start pushing Bayley around, Bayley fights back but the two-on-one quickly goes against her. Where’s old Blue Pants to make the save? The refs pile into the ring along with a trainer as Bayley sells a knee injury.

Backstage, Natalya and Tyson Kidd are getting interviewed. Natalya says the match with Balor is a chance for Kidd to show his stuff. He talks over her and says they can just ask him. Kidd says that Justin Gabriel is a friend of his, but has a knack for losing. Kidd’s been working with his uncle Bret Hart. Natalya reminds us that Hart is her uncle. Kidd will prove himself tonight. More Total Divas non-sense polluting NXT.

The Vaudevillains have a silent film portraying themselves as heroes against the Lucha Dragons. Ugh, the little people have returned.

Kidd and Natalya come out, and the crowd mocks him by cheering for Natalya instead of him. The announcers tell us that The Ascension will be facing Hideo Itami and Finn Balor at Takeover.

[Q3] 4 – FINN BALOR vs. TYSON KIDD (w/Natalya)

They trade waistlocks and Balor takes Kidd down. Kidd scrambles to the ropes. Lots of mat work. I think Kidd has pictures of his cats on his leg coverings and the cats’ names on his trunks. “Nattie’s wife” chant as Kidd works a headlock. Kidd runs the ropes and a dropkick sends him through the ropes. Kidd hides behind Natalya to keep Balor from hitting a suicide dive.

[ Break ]

Kidd with the advantage out of the break as the action moves into high gear. Balor with a roundhouse from the apron, but Kidd dropkicks him to the outside when Balor tries to springboard in. Balor can’t get room to work his kicks as Kidd stays in close. Tree of Woe and Kidd puts the knees to Balor. Basement dropkick knocks Balor out of the Tree of Woe and into a cover for two. Young asks the obvious question: why does Natalya stay with Kidd given the way he treats her?

Balor with elbows, then slips out of a suplex to take control. Huge chops send Kidd to the corner. Pele kick and a brainbuster get a nearfall. Balor runs into boots but kicks Kidd down. Balor to the top, Kidd rolls under the double foot stomp, Kidd wants a Sharpshooter, but Kidd Balor kicks away, Balor charges, drop toe hold into the turnbuckle followed by a guillotine leg drop through the ropes. Amazing unbroken sequence there.

Springboard elbow from Kidd, but Balor gets knees up. Balor obliterates Kidd with a running kick, Balor to the top and The Ascension run in for a DQ.

WINNER: Finn Balor in 11:00 by DQ. Fantastic match from what what was shown; they need a definitive end to this match-up.

Itami makes the save, and the refs flood the ring to get control. Trainers and jobbers flood from the back to try to stop the action and the show closes mid-brawl.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Very solid episode with an excellent main event that only lacked a finish. I would like to see Balor and Kidd bring that match to a close.

