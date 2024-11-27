FREE PODCAST 11/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Deadlock Pro World’s Strongest, discuss GCW Ricky Starks controversy, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Deadlock Pro Wrestling World’s Strongest, another fantastic entry from one of the best indy promotions today, featuring a wild main event with Jake Something vs. Donovan Dijak for the DPW Title, Mike Bailey battles Titus Alexander in a 2/3 falls match, Labron Kozone takes on WWE ID prospect Jackson Drake, and more. They also discuss the controversy surrounding AEW pulling Ricky Starks from several GCW shows and the newest WWE ID wrestlers. For VIP wrestlers, it’s a look at a couple matches from the latest Josh Burnett’s Bloodsport and a larger look at the Bloodsport concept and what does and doesn’t work.

