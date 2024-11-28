VIP AUDIO 11/27 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Continental Classic starts, MJF plays piano, Hurt Business in-ring promo, Swerve reacts to loss, Hangman-White-Death Rider angle, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 27 edition of AEW Dynamite including the first three matches in the Continental Classic, MJF plays a piano for Adam Cole, Hurt Business establish their mission with an in-ring promo, Swerve Strickland reacts to loss at Full Gear, a Hangman-White-Death Rider angle, and more.

