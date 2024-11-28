FREE PODCAST 11/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Continental Classic, on-site correspondents, live callers, chat, mailbag (185 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the Nov. 27 edition of AEW Dynamite including the start of the Continental Classic with a decisive win for Brody King over Darby Allin, reaction to the bloody chop and slap fest between Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH Title, the latest with Adam Cole flailing, and more. Two on-site correspondents join the show late to talk about their in-arena experience, the “Bald” chants, and some non-spoiler Collision notes. Also, Zach Barber joins the show on camera for the first time. The show closes with Vegan Thanksgiving recipes from Wade.

