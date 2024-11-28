AEW COLLISION SPOILERS (11/30): Krol’s report on Continental Classic matches taped for Saturday including Okada vs. Garcia, plus off-air Dynamite notes from Chicago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOVEMBER 28, 2024

CHICAGO, ILL. AT WINTRUST ARENA

REPORT BY ERIC KROL, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NOTES FROM LIVE DYNAMITE

-The crowd was not into Tomoiro Ishii-ChrisJericho. Betting it came across much better on TV. They looked like they beat each other up pretty good.

-The crowd had more than a few folks with vape pens, which might explain why they amused themselves with the various bald chants during the Claudio vs. Ricochet match.

-Not much reaction for the women’s match.

-Darby Allin and Brody King were both over.

COLLISION & ROH TAPING (Airs Nov. 30)

The show is scheduled to air at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

-They showed the Darby Allin match and a meal video and plugged Black Friday deals at AEW’s website. A nice All In 2024 video package played.

ROH TAPING

(1) Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Dark Order (Reynolds & Evil Uno) vs. Komander &Mascara Dorada.

Andretti and Komader started. Evil Uno was over for some reason. Dorada hit a nice 450 off the top but Andretti broke up the pin. Dorada got the crowd into it with some claps and an amazing reverse flipping dive off the top to the outside.

WINNERS: Komader hit his rope walk moonsault onto Uno for the pin in 6:30.

COLLISION TAPING

Taped before Dynamite…

(1) Mina Shirakwa vs. Leila Grey

They traded forearms. Mina tried to get the crowd into it. She missed a charge into the corner and Leila hit a suplex. Mina went for a Glorious Driver but Leil rolled her up for two. They botched Mina’s finisher and Leila kicked out. Then Mina hit it clean for the win.

WINNER: Mina in 3:45.

Taped after Dynamite…

(2) Juice Robinson vs. Will Ospreay – Continental Classic match

Nice counter sequence in the early going before Will hit a rana. Will tied Juice to the tree of woe and dropkicked him. Juice tried a senton but Will got his knees up. Juice hit a lariat and cannonball in the corner. Ospreay sold his shoulder. Juice landed a crossbody off the top for two. They botched a Juice counter into a powerbomb, then went back to it successfully.

A “Let’s go Ospreay / Let’s Go Juice” dueling chant six minutes in. Juice applied a sit down crab, but Will got the ropes. Juice hit a DDT off the apron to the floor on Will, who barely beats the ten count. Will landed a top rope forearm. Will landed a Sanada tope onto Juice. Will hit a twisting standing moonsault that looked cool.

Will shook off his left arm/shoulder a lot of the match, selling the Full Gear finisher by Kyle Fletcher. Juice hit his Dusty punches but missed the last one. Will landed a Stundog Millionaire and the hook kicks but missed the Oscutter about 12 minutes in. Will landed a Styles Clash that got a big pop. Juice kicked out but ate the Hidden Blade and took the pin. This was pretty good and the crowd was into it.

WINNER: Ospreay in 12:50.

(3) MxM Collection & Johnny TV vs. Private Party & Mistico

Chicago crowd liked chanting “shots” for Private Party’s entrance. Those in the crowd who knew who Mistico is went nuts for his entrance. Mistico and Johnny started, which made sense since Johnny has worked in Mexico and is familiar with the Lucha style. Mistico tried for the arm breaker early but Johnny reached the ropes. Private Party worked over Mansoor in the face corner. Madden kneed Quen from the apron and the heel worked him over for a few minutes to get the heat.

They built toward the hot tag, which ended up lukewarm since it wasn’t to Mistico. Kassidy a flip dive to the outside, followed up by a quebrada. Kassidy missed a Flip Dice in the ring but kicked out of Johnny’s pin attempt. Heels hit a triple team move on Kassidy, who kicked out. Mistico knocked Johnny onto the corner turnbuckle, then dove onto the heels at ringside. Private Party hit their finisher on Mr. TV for the win. Probably not enough Mistico for this crowd.

WINNER: Mistico & Private Party in 8:10.

(4) Kyle Fletcher vs. The Beast Mortos – Continental Classic match

Beast chants at the outset. “F— Don Callis chants!” A shoulder block sequence ended with a Beast lariat that Kyle took a spin bump for. Fletcher punched Beast on the top rope, and Beast fell off to the floor. Fletcher landed a running boot outside. Fletcher hit a back suplex for two. Between moves, Fletcher taunted the crowd for boos. Beast was definitely more over than his push. Mortos landed a Sling Blade and tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

They did a tombstone reversal sequence and Beast ended up hitting it. Beast ran into a Falcon arrow. “Beast” chants from the crowd. Fletcher connected with a high knee along the ropes. Back and forth action ensued. Beast hit his twisting dive through the ropes. Beast missed a moonsault and Fletcher hit a sitout powerbomb for a two count.

Fletcher superplex demoed and Mortos jumped off for a crucifix bomb, which was terrific. Fletcher barely kicked out. After a cris-cross, Fletcher hit a lariat, then his brainbuster to boos. The crowd wanted a Mortos win. This was a very good match and a lot of fun to watch live.

WINNER: Fletcher in 11:00.

(5) The Outrunners vs. Iron Savages

Usual mic work from the heel manager Jacked Jameson. Savages worked over Truth Magnum, who fairly quickly tagged in Turbo Floyd, who did his slam routine. The faces hit their finisher for the win. Just a squash.

Afterward, FTR came out to not a ton of reaction. The teams shook hands and posed. This was not as over as you’d think.

WINNERS: Outrunners in 2:53.

(6) “Hangman” Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

This match was set up on Dynamite. Plenty of boos for Yuta during his entrance. Hangman rammed Yuta’s head onto the turnbuckle. Hangman a lariat on Yuta, who bumped over the top. Hangman dropped Yuta on the apron, then broke the ref’s count so he could deliver more punishment on the floor. Hangman landed a belly to belly in the ring. “F— You, Wheeler!” chants broke out as he’s getting beat on, so they smartly gave Yuta the advantage with a knee clip.

Wheeler went to work on Hangman’s “injured” knee. Yuta applied a half crab, but Page got to the ropes. Dragonscrew on the knee by Yuta. Hangman missed a couple punches and Wheeler hit an Angle slam. Hangman caught him up top and tried for a fallaway slam, but Yuta tied Hangman to the Tree of Woe and punched his knee. Next came an elbow battle, won by Hangman.

Wheeler tried his spin back through the ropes move but Hangman kicked him outside. He dropped Wheeler onto the guardrail. Lots of room at ringside this show. Pac and Claudio were shown coming down the stairs in the crowd. Hangman distracted and rolled up for two. Hangman came up lame on the buckshot attempt but hit Dead Eye for the win.

Mox and Marina Shafir joined on the stairs and all four heels watched as Hangman beat up Wheeler after and was about to Pillmanize when Jay White’s music hit and he scared off Hangman. Jay hit the Blade Runner on Wheeler and taunted the Death Riders, who did not save Wheeler. Tough love. This was good.

WINNER: Hangman in 12:05

(7) Kazuchka Okada vs. Daniel Garcia – Continental Classic match

Okada was greeted as a star four hours into this joint taping. Garcia countered a pinfall attempt sequence early and Okada begged off between the ropes. Okada offered a handshake but stroked his hair. Garcia went for it. Garcia hit a sliding lariat for two. Okada caught Garcia off the ropes with a flapjack about four minutes in. Okada landed a leaping elbow in the corner. Okada landed a slam but missed a senton. Garcia won a striking battle. Okada reversed a rope run into the Money Clip.

Garcia quickly fought out of it. Garcia avoided a slam and hit a reverse neck breaker, then beat on Okada in the corner and applied a sleeper about 8 minutes in. Garcia applied a Scorpion Deathlock, but Okada quickly made the ropes. He rolled outside, but Garcia sat hit down, hit 10 punches as the crowd counted, and then connected with a running drop kick as Okada sat on the chair.

Okada faked an injury. The ref Aubrey Edwards went to get doctor and Okada jabbed Garcia with a chair in the gut and hit a DDT outside. Garcia went face-first into the steps and then into the guardrail. Garcia was pumped up by a fan at ringside (was it his mom?) and beat the 10 count. Next came a striking battle as Okada hit uppercuts.

The crowd was clapping a lot, trying to prompt a comeback. Okada went up top for an elbow but Danny got him and a striking battle took place up top. He hit a superplex about 15 minutes in. Okada rolled out, came back in, then hit his shoulder breaker. He landed a slam and hit the top rope elbow. Then came the Rainmaker tease with the middle finger.

Garcia took the opening and applied an ankle lock but Okada made the ropes. Garcia blocked the Okada drop kick off the ropes. After a double lariat, both men went down. The crowd was staying with this one. “This is awesome!” chants at 18:00. Okada got wrist control. Garcia ducked but ate the dropkick. Garcia reversed a lariat attempt into the Scorpion Deathlock.

The ring announcer said one minute was left. Okada teased tapping. The bell rang, signalling a draw. So that’s how they got out out of beating the newly-belted Garcia. Crowd cheered after. A typical Okada match that started deliberately and built.

Okada offered a handshake afterward and Garcia went for it again and Okada doinked him in the face. Garcia and Matt Menard stood tall.

WINNER: A 20-minute draw.

